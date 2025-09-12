Dow Jones and Cision Resolve Ongoing Litigation

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision today announced that it has reached an agreement with Dow Jones to fully and finally resolve the litigation between the two companies. The settlement was reached on mutually acceptable terms, and the details will remain confidential.

Other than the issuance of this statement, Cision will not offer further comment on the litigation or its resolution.

