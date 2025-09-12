Dow Jones and Cision Resolve Ongoing Litigation

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision today announced that it has reached an agreement with Dow Jones to fully and finally resolve the litigation between the two companies. The settlement was reached on mutually acceptable terms, and the details will remain confidential.   

Other than the issuance of this statement, Cision will not offer further comment on the litigation or its resolution. 

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data-driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

