Dow CEO Jim Fitterling Leads 2020 ICIS Top 40 Power Players

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow chairman and CEO Jim Fitterling is #1 in the 2020 ICIS Top 40 Power Players, a global ranking of the leading CEOs and senior executives making the greatest positive impact on their companies and the industry.

"With a sharp focus on ESG (environmental, social and governance), Fitterling is leading Dow in a new direction through capital disciplined growth combined with sustainability, featuring exciting initiatives in plastics recycling and 'zero carbon crackers'," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

Under Fitterling, Dow is accelerating its sustainability goals, aiming to take out around 5m tonnes/year of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from its 2020 baseline by 2030 - a 15% reduction - and getting to carbon neutral by 2050.

By 2030, Dow aims to enable 1m tonnes of plastic to be collected, recycled or reused through direct actions and partnerships, and by 2035 have 100% of its packaging products be recyclable or reusable.

"The company's new culture of capital discipline has also served stakeholders well through the coronavirus pandemic as its strong balance sheet served as a buffer from extremely challenging business conditions," noted Chang.

In the 2020 ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking, Saudi Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser came in second, followed by Solvay CEO Ilham Kadri.

The ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking is based on selections by the global ICIS senior editorial staff.

