Doulton Water Filters Appoints New Official Distributor in Hong Kong

STOKE-ON-TRENT, England, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doulton Water Filters, the UK-based ceramic water filter pioneer, has reinforced its commitment to providing top quality, great-tasting drinking water to customers in Hong Kong with the appointment of a new authorised distributor: Doulton (Hong Kong) Limited.

Doulton® has become the water filter of choice for discerning Hong Kong consumers over the last 20 years. With a new global corporate image, a refreshed product range and new innovations including a portable filter bottle to be launched in the coming months, Doulton is proud to invite existing and new customers alike to "Discover the Doulton Difference ®".

Doulton (Hong Kong) Limited's new-look retail booths will become operational in many department stores, including YATA /Citistore / Sogo at the beginning of July 2019. Their online retail shop can be found at http://hk.doulton.com/

Managed by Edmond Chan, a retail specialist with more than 15 years' experience in the water treatment sector, Doulton (Hong Kong) Limited's office is based at Goodman Texaco Centre, Tseun Wan, in the New Territories.

Mr. Chan said, "We are excited and honoured to be appointed as the new official distributor in Hong Kong for the world-famous brand of Doulton® water filters. Customer Service is at the heart of our company. We look forward to being of service to the many loyal customers who have enjoyed drinking Doulton® filtered water in Hong Kong for so many years."

The CEO of Doulton Water Filters, Simeon Gabriel, said, "Doulton Water filters is delighted to confirm Doulton (Hong Kong) Limited as the sole official, authorised distributor of Doulton® water filter products in Hong Kong. This appointment affirms Doulton Water Filters' commitment to developing and strengthening our distributor network across Asia. We want more consumers in Hong Kong and elsewhere to have easy access to our filter products and responsive customer service both in stores and online, so that they can enjoy the benefits of Doulton® filtered water."

Doulton® water filters use ceramic and other technologies to create high quality, world-class water filters capable of removing 99.99%+ of common contaminants, including chlorine, pathogenic bacteria, water-borne cysts and heavy metals.

Doulton Water Filters has been working to improve the quality of drinking water for more than 185 years. It supplies a global market from its base in Staffordshire, the heart of the UK ceramics industry.

Find out more about Doulton (Hong Kong) Limited at http://hk.doulton.com/

Related Links

http://hk.doulton.com/



SOURCE Doulton® Hong Kong Limited