Doug Scott CBE Autumn 2019 Lecture Tour With Friends

EVEREST: Scott and Dougal Haston became the first Britons to reach the summit of Everest in 1975 as lead climbers on Chris Bonington's expedition to the mountain's massive SW Face. They returned home national heroes with images splashed across the front pages. This is the story of how Scott got there and then went on to become one of Britain's greatest ever mountaineers, pioneering new climbs in the remotest corners of the globe.

OGRE: Scott tells the story of the first ascent of The Ogre in Pakistan with Bonington in 1977. Their descent from the summit in the dark turned a catalogue of disasters into an epic which has since entered mountaineering folklore. It was 24 years before The Ogre was climbed again. A thrilling story of hard climbing, team-work and survival against all odds.

MOUNTAIN ESCAPES: Accounts of rescue from the brink of death in Africa, Asia and South America. The most safety conscious, organised and experienced mountaineer can suddenly find himself caught up in a rogue avalanche, rockfall or a blizzard. Two young Austrian doctors, Oswald Oetz and Gert Judmaier felt ecstatic when they reached the main summit of Mt. Kenya by the hard North Face in 1970. Roped together they prepared to rappel off the summit ridge at Shipton's Notch. The big rock boulder Judmaier was holding as he peered down suddenly tilted forward and slowly fell. It carried him over the edge whilst Oetz looked on in horror. Oetz tells the story of their survival and Judmaier's rescue, which is nothing short of extraordinary. In a rare public appearance, Rowland will describe his part in the rescue of Scott and Bonington of the Ogre in the Karakorum mountains. Scott had broken legs abseiling from the summit whilst Bonington had broken some ribs shooting off the end of a rope, then developed pneumonia. This is a story of self-reliance and selfless teamwork. WithScott and Braithwaite. Yates will talk about how he felt rescuing his climbing partner Joe Simpson on one of the highest unclimbed mountain walls of Peru, the West Face of the Siule Grande in 1985. Simpson's own account of the adventure was told in his book Touching The Void and later turned into the acclaimed docu-drama film of the same name.

This tour will support the work of Community Action Nepal, founded by Scott 25 years ago to help some of the poorest mountain communities in Nepal help themselves. He will show a new short film by Jon Maguire about the charity's work.

