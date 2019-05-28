DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang launches a Summer Getaway Package

The Summer Getaway Package includes the relaunched Family Room, the seafront-facing 1,076 sq. ft. suite with a furnished terrace, comprising one King Room and one Twin Room which can accommodate up to 6 people and is suitable for family with kids. The two-bedroom suite has a separate living area, a combined corridor with ample room for children to run and play, and a generous stretch of balcony overlooking the sea with sundeck chairs and a dining table.

The spacious room can be customised based on parents or their kids' preference such as tented adventures (pitched teepee tents for kids), to a personal bowling alley, a mini golf course, a movie (projector and screen) or karaoke bar setting, or an in-room private gym.

Here are the many fabulous reasons why DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang is the perfect getaway for families:

On-property babysitting services and Kids' Club activities

Parents can relax while kids play, thanks to the on-property babysitting services and exciting Kids' Club activities. The resort is also home to Malaysia's first teddy bear-themed museum, TeddyVille, where the little ones can visit the cultural features of Penang and make their own teddy to bring home.

Children can take advantage of the outdoor recreation space and waddle their feet in the children's pool with a sandy play area, providing endless hours of fun and leisure for both parents and kids.

Creative dining options for adults and children

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang has direct access to Miami Beach, an excellent spot for an afternoon in the sun. Guests can enjoy a specially packed picnic basket with a variety of freshly baked pastries, sandwiches, local specialties, and even DoubleTree's signature Chocolate Chip cookies to munch on while making memories.

When away from home, it is not uncommon to miss a taste of it. From a live cooking kitchen featuring a Middle Eastern food section to a la carte offerings, DoubleTree's Makan Kitchen, the de facto all-day dining restaurant, offers a myriad of local and international fare whipped up by the talented in-house chefs to satisfy any cravings.

Complimentary shuttle to the best spots in town

Penang is a cornucopia of heritage spots and educational opportunities for children. From the renowned UNESCO Heritage Site, Georgetown to follow the mural trail; to getting up close and personal with butterflies at Entopia by Penang Butterfly Farm; or one of the many homegrown markets studded throughout the island for an introduction to local produce and one-of-a-kind souvenirs, a stay at the resort includes access to the complimentary shuttle to some of the most interesting spots on the island.

Stay from USD 85 per night in a guest room or from USD 185 per night for a Family Room with 2 bedrooms and a balcony.

DoubleTree is inviting anyone who is interested to participate in any of the activities listed above by calling '0' for CareLine and share their request with DoubleTree's lovely personnel or speak to the team members at the front desk who are able to converse in Arabic and assist with their requirements.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of nearly 560 upscale hotels with more than 130,000 rooms across six continents. Over the past 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has maintained its philosophy that it's the little things that make a big difference, from welcoming guests with its signature warm DoubleTree Cookie, to serving the local community. Thanks to the dedication of its Team Members, DoubleTree by Hilton ensures the absolute best experiences for guests and continues to be a symbol of comfort through contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings, and meetings and event spaces. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. To make reservations, travelers may visit doubletree.com. Connect with DoubleTree by Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Learn about the latest brand news at newsroom.hilton.com/doubletree.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893418/DoubleTree_Resort_by_Hilton_Penang.jpg

Related Links

http://doubletree.com



SOURCE DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang