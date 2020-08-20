Double Glazing Glass Market worth $27.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Double Glazing Glass Market by Material (Glass, Frame & Spacer, Sealant), Application (Window & Door, Façade), Spacer Thickness (Less than 10mm10mm to 12mm, More than 12mm), Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Double Glazing Glass Market size is expected to grow from USD 21.4 billion in 2020 to USD 27.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The double glazing glass market is growing due to the increase in the demand for energy-efficient glass in windows, doors, and façade applications, which helps in reducing the heating and cooling charges by offering superior thermal insulation.

Glass material holds the major share of the double glazing glass.



Glass is an integral part of a double glazing unit. Various types of glasses are being used to construct a double glazing unit, for instance, toughened, laminated, and extra clear, among others. Additionally, various thicknesses of glasses are used as per the application, which offers significant noise and heat insulation to the infrastructure.

Façade application accounted for the largest market share in the global double glazing glass market in terms of value and volume.



Façade application holds the major market share in the double glazing glass market. This high consumption is attributed to the increase in the number of commercial projects across APAC. Furthermore, stringent government norms are pushing eth infrastructure companies to reduce the energy consumption n by adopting energy-efficient solutions in Europe, and North America is also fueling the growth in façade applications.

Spacer thickness between 10mm and 12mm holds the largest market share in the global double glazing glass market in terms of value



In an insulating unit or double-glazing, glass spacers determine and provide fix gap between the two layers of the gap. Usage of 10mm to 12mm spacer bar along with laminated, toughened, extra clear glass and other glasses offers excellent protection from UV and IR radiation, and light comfort by excellent light transmission, hence preferred in the residential industry.



Residential is the fastest-growing segment in the global double glazing glass market during the forecast period in terms of value



Residential is the fastest-growing segment owing to cost savings offered by double glazing glass that pushed the individuals to opt for double glazing glass for window, door, and other applications. Residential properties fitted with double glazing solutions offer several benefits such as reduced noise disturbance, heating insulation, safety &security while lowering carbon footprint without affecting the visibility.



COVID-19 has disastrously affected the market for composites in the aerospace industry. In Europe, Spain, the UK, Germany, France, and Italy are the major countries where COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll. The construction & infrastructure industry is expected to be highly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the short run. Supply chain disruption, shortage of subcontractors and materials, and the termination of contracts to control expenses are the factors. In the long term, a weak project pipeline is expected for the entire industry.

Europe is expected to account for the largest market share in the double glazing glass market during the forecast period.



Europe accounted for the largest share. High demand for double glazing glass in window & door and façade application is one of the key drivers behind the growing usage of double glazing glass. The presence of various manufacturers in the UK and Germany are fueling the market for double glazing glass in the region.



The key players in the market include Metro Performance Glass (New Zealand), CN Glass Limited (UK), Glass & Glazing Systems Pvt. Ltd (India), T & I Sealed Units Limited (UK), Clayton Glass Ltd (UK), Shenzhen Sun Global Glass Co., Ltd. (China), TAMCO Gulf Ltd. (UAE), Weatherbeater Windows (UK), and Abbey & Burton Glass (UK).

