Dorsch Gruppe Selects Deltek As Its Global ERP Partner

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that Dorsch Gruppe – a respected consulting and engineering partner for industrial clients, private investors and public institutions in all regions of the world – has selected Deltek as its global ERP partner. By moving to Deltek, Dorsch will be able to scale the platform as it grows its business, plus get the real-time project insight across all its entities with a unified ERP solution.

Headquartered in Germany with around two thousand employees located in the Middle East, India, Thailand and Africa, Dorsch is one of Germany's largest independent planning and consulting engineering partners for clients in industry, private investors and public institutions. Dorsch's previous ERP system was disconnected and provided little transparency between project management and financial management. Its complex global business requires the ability to process multi-currency and multi-company financials, in addition to providing accurate, real-time information easily accessible to all employees globally. After a thorough search for a partner and system that would meet all its requirements, Dorsch selected Deltek over multiple ERP vendors.

"We look forward to partnering with Dorsch to deliver complete visibility, control and insight into their projects. We design our solutions with the user in mind, allowing tight, efficient, and scalable control over their processes. Deploying Deltek Project ERP in the Cloud, Dorsch will have the real-time data it needs for its finances and projects, to make life easier, agile and more efficient as they grow," said Neil Davidson, Regional Vice President at Deltek. "We are thrilled to welcome Dorsch to Deltek Project Nation, and work side by side with them to complete the transition from their existing ERP system to Deltek, so they can support their mission and meet the expectations of their customers around the world."

"In 2020, we took a good look at our systems in place to ensure they were centralized and flexible, allowing our employees to work from any location needed. As we considered which companies to partner with, Deltek stood out amongst its competition and impressed us with its proven ability to deliver projects in consulting and engineering industries around the globe," said Andreas Schweinar, Managing Director and Group CFO at Dorsch Gruppe.

About Dorsch Gruppe

For 70 years, Dorsch has been a reputable consulting and engineering partner for clients from industry, private investors and public institutions. With around 2,000 employees Dorsch Gruppe ranges among Germany's biggest independent planning and consulting enterprises. Dorsch is represented internationally through 10 branch offices and numerous offices in more than 40 countries. The portfolio of services comprises airports, transport and infrastructure, water and environment, building and urban planning, oil and gas, development cooperation as well as asset management.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

