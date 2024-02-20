Doris revolutionizes fashion retail and unveils experience-commerce ecosystem at Web Summit Qatar debut

The fashion tech employs cutting-edge generative AI technology to deliver the ultimate shopping experience, bridging the physical and digital worlds

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doris is set to showcase its groundbreaking ecosystem at Web Summit Qatar — an entirely new shopping experience, blurring the lines between e-commerce and brick-and-mortar commerce for mutual benefit, and creating the future of customer and retailer experiences. Doris boasts its proprietary intelligence, distinguishing itself in the realm of AI technology. The company's advanced AI tech enables retailers to integrate an infinite array of garment images. This provides customers with a unique experience, allowing them to virtually try on products in various sizes, seamlessly integrated with their own body image, anytime, anywhere — whether in-store or online.

Doris Widget Interface

At Web Summit, the company will show its Doris Widget, an e-commerce solution, and introduce Doris Magic Mirror. The new solution revolutionizes the way customers experience garment trials in physical stores, offering an immersive in-store experience. Marcos de Moraes, founder and CEO of Doris, highlights: "Doris optimizes choice and freedom of expression for both retailer and customer. We are excited to showcase our ecosystem in the Middle East during Web Summit Qatar, bringing the latest global innovations to fashion experimentation."

Launched in 2023, the Doris Widget transforms the online shopping experience by allowing consumers to mix and match various pieces and sizes, creating a personalized and immersive journey. Featuring a simple and intuitive interface, it offers 96% accuracy in size recommendations. In this approach, Doris launched Sizing 2.0, the company's latest innovation, empowering consumers to visualize the fit of different sizes on their bodies, providing autonomy to decide the ideal size based on their preferences and physique. De Moraes adds: "Stores that have adopted the technology have experienced approximately a threefold increase in conversion rates, along with a 1.6 times increase in the average basket value. We have also observed a significant reduction in returns, saving time and money for both the end customer and the retailer."

The startup will host a tech booth open to event visitors, allowing them to explore the latest in Generative AI experimentation and accuracy offered by the Doris ecosystem.

About Doris

Doris is a fashion tech created to simplify the consumer's life, introducing an ecosystem that enables them to virtually try on clothes on their own bodies, whenever and wherever they want, reducing returns - all in an environment optimized via generative AI. Doris enables immersive virtual try-on experiences that add value to retail, bridging the physical and digital worlds, creating a whole new shopping environment enabled by Doris' uniquely innovative ecosystem. All this leads to the ultimate win/win/win for retailers, consumers and the World. For more information, visit doris.mobi .

