Door Access Control Readers Market to Reach $9.6 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 11.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global door access control readers market is driven by the growing adoption of smart access control systems, the rise in security concerns, and the surge in the adoption of cloud-based access control systems.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Door access control readers Market by Type (Keypad Readers, Swipe Card Readers, RFID Door Readers, Biometric Door Readers, Smart Lock Door Readers), By Application (Military and Defense, Commercial, Government, Education, Residential, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Industrial, and Transportation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031." According to the report, the global door access control readers industry generated $3.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $9.6 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2032.

173 – Tables
80 – Charts
329 – Pages

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global door access control readers market is driven by the growing adoption of smart access control systems, the rise in security concerns, and the surge in the adoption of cloud-based access control systems. However, the high maintenance cost associated with the access control readers limits their adoption, thereby hampering the market growth. On the contrary, the surge in adoption of cloud-based access control systems and advancements in access control reader technology in developing countries are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global door access control readers market in the coming future.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 $3.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $9.6 billion CAGR 11.0 % No. of Pages in Report 329 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Growing adoption of smart access control systems Rise in security concerns Surge in adoption of cloud-based access control systems Opportunities High maintenance cost Restraints Advancements in access control reader technology in developing countries

COVID-19 Scenario:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the door access control readers market experienced supply chain disruptions and shortages of certain materials, leading to production delays and increased prices.

However, the demand for security and safety applications continued to grow, particularly in the areas of industrial, government, and commercial sectors, which helped to mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic.

The RFID Door Readers Segment to Maintain its Leadership Status Throughout the Forecast Period

Based on type, the RFID door readers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global door access control readers market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the smart lock door readers segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 15.11% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the surge in demand for enhanced security and safety solutions such as contactless solutions, seamless integration capabilities, and compliance with industry regulations.

The Commercial Segment to Maintain its Leadership Status Throughout the Forecast Period

Based on application, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global door access control readers market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth of door access control readers in the commercial sector is being driven by the increasing demand for smaller and more precise piezoelectric components in applications such as micro-actuators, micro pumps, and medical devices. However, the residential segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.64% from 2023 to 2032. The market for door access control readers used in consumer electronics is being driven by the demand for accurate actuation, sensing, and power generation in smartphones, wearables, and other devices.

Asia-Pacific Region to Maintain its Dominance by 2032

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global door access control readers market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.12% during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the door access control readers industry sector in the Asia-Pacific region contributes to the growth of advanced security and safety solutions across various sectors such as commercial residential, and others driving the growth of the door access control reader market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Market Players:

Dormakaba Holding AG

Allegion Plc

ASSA ABLOY AB.

Identiv, Inc.

IDEMIA

Nedap N.V.

Suprema HQ Inc.

Gemalto NV

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Avigilon Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global door access control readers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launches, branding, collaborations, partnerships, acquisition, product upgrades/development, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Door Access Control Readers Market Key Segments:

By Type

Keypad Readers

Swipe Card Readers

RFID Door Readers

Biometric Door Readers

Smart Lock Door Readers

By Application

Government

Education

Residential

Healthcare

Manufacturing and Industrial

Transportation

Military and Defense

Commercial

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Rest of Europe )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Brazil , Saudi Arebia, United Arab Emirates , South Africa , Rest of LAMEA)

SOURCE Allied Market Research