Domino Printing Sciences' Customer Service Excellence Recognised in Latest B2B Experience Benchmarks Report from CustomerGauge

Interestingly, despite this exceptional score, it is not central to Domino's customer service commitments. Domino's Group Customer Experience Director, Marianne Wright, explains: "Don't obsess about the score, obsess about the customer. If you focus on getting and acting on customer feedback your NPS score will naturally grow, but what's really important is that you become more customer-centric in the process."

The CustomerGauge report is the most comprehensive survey of B2B customer experience globally. Between January 2019 and July 2021, 776 companies answered questions on four separate categories: measuring feedback, acting on feedback, growing from feedback, and culture foundations.

Domino excelled in each category. The company has automated its process for undertaking transactional surveys, which are integrated directly into its CRM system. Surveys are sent out immediately after a customer interaction, resulting in an average response rate of 28%, with some regions as high as 44%. Domino is also prompt to contact all detractors to discuss feedback and resolve any issues.

"When a customer makes the effort to give us feedback, we act on it and it's the basis for our NPS continuous improvement programme and success," says Marianne. "We are delighted our efforts are recognised by our customers and we will be using this occasion to, in turn, recognise our customer service heroes this week."

About Domino

Since 1978, Domino has established a global reputation for the development and manufacture of coding, marking, and printing technologies, as well as its worldwide aftermarket products and customer services. Domino sells to more than 120 countries through a global network of 25 subsidiary offices and more than 200 distributors.

Domino became an autonomous division within Brother Industries Ltd. on 11th June 2015.

For further information, visit www.domino-printing.com.

