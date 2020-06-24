Dominica Facilitates Family Reunification With New Changes to Its Citizenship by Investment Programme

ROSEAU, Dominica, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 24, the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica expanded the definition of 'dependant' under its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The changes allow main applicants to add previously unqualifying adult children, parents, grandparents, and siblings. All dependants aged 16 or over must still pass due diligence checks to qualify.

A main applicant can now include a child aged 18 to 30 who does not need to be attending a higher learning institution or living with them. Under the new rules, demonstrating that the main applicant or their spouse supports the child is sufficient. Similarly, parents and grandparents of the main applicant or their spouse no longer need to show they live with the main applicant. Their support is enough to qualify the parent or grandparent as an eligible dependant.

Significantly, the Government introduced a new 'sibling' category. Biological or legally adopted siblings who are 18 or older, single, and childless can qualify for citizenship. They can be related either to the main applicant or their spouse.

The Government now also allows children born – and spouses married – after the main applicant receives citizenship to become citizens of Dominica. These provisions are valid for main applicants and dependants alike. For example, the son of a main applicant who then marries a non-Dominican citizen may be able to apply for citizenship on his spouse's behalf. Previously, there were limitations on new-born children, and no clear provisions on new spouses.

Finally, the Government simplified the addition of other family members that could have been included as dependants in the original application. This is irrespective of the chosen investment channel.

All dependants aged 16 or over must first pass the due diligence checks. Main applicants must repeat them, along with any new dependant other than a new-born child, if a calendar year has passed since the date of their original submission.

"The changes we are announcing are exciting. They are meant to accelerate family reunification in a world where togetherness, and the right to all be able to live in a safe, stable, and welcoming environment is more important than ever," commented Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Foreign investors are invited to partake in Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme with their families. The Programme rewards investment in Dominica with citizenship within three months. This can take two forms: either a contribution to a government fund or the purchase of pre-approved luxury resorts.

In return, economic citizens can live, work, and study in Dominica, accessing its healthcare and education systems. Should they apply for a Dominican passport after receiving citizenship, they can also benefit from extensive visa-free travel.

Applicants and their family members must all first pass a series of multi-tiered due diligence checks. This is because integrity and transparency are the hallmark of Dominica's Programme. The CBI Index, published by FT's PWM magazine, ranked Dominica the best country for citizenship by investment for three consecutive years.

