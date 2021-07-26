Dominica Completes $2m Bypass Project to Safeguard Community During Hurricane Season

LONDON, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As cities across the world face unprecedented floods and other climate catastrophes, the Commonwealth of Dominica is doing everything in its power to curb the crisis. Last week, the Government of Dominica announced the completion of the Berekua Bypass Project in its ongoing efforts to build more climate-resilient communities. The building of the bypass took five months and cost over two million EC dollars. This included constructing a twelve-metre box culvert, the upper and lower wing walls and drain channels.

According to Parliamentary Representative for the Grand Bay constituency, Hon. Edward Registe, the bypass was motivated by 2017's Hurricane Maria, which caused large-scale landslides and floods in the area. "Quite a few people were employed there, and right now, I am very proud of what we have been able to accomplish together," he said. "This is going to mitigate against major flooding in the area."

The Berekua bypass and other sustainable infrastructural projects in Dominica are significant towards the government's commitment to becoming the world's first climate-resilient nation. Some of these developments include rebuilding roads, over a dozen health centres, and constructing 5,000 weatherproof houses across the island that annually face the threat of harsh rains and storms. The country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme provides much of the funding for these projects.

The CBI programme grants vetted applicants and their families citizenship within a matter of a few months. This enables successful investors to apply for a second passport, allowing increased visa-free travel prospects and the ability to live, work, and study in Dominica. In exchange, applicants are expected to monetarily contribute to a government fund that channels the revenue into projects like the Berekua bypass or other education or health-related ventures.

As the most popular citizenship programme in the Caribbean, Dominica requires a contribution of USD 100,000 to its Economic Diversification Fund or USD 200,000 in eco-tourism real estate. There are no residency or visitation requirements to become a Dominican citizen. The Dominica passport issued under CBI is valid for ten years, and the citizenship acquired can be passed on for generations to come.

Due to COVID-19, Dominica also made post citizenship additions acceptable and expanded the definition of dependants, making the programme more accessible for family members.

pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners