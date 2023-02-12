Dombey launches a Revolutionary mining gig

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dombey Electrics Co. ( www.dombbit.com ), a UK Electrical company has launched the first dual mining machine. With the production site in Hong Kong, Dombey Electrics have offices in three continents.

In 2019, the company introduced the low-power consuming cryptocurrency miners, but not only that, they launched the cryptocurrency miners that perform dual mining functions. What it means is that it can mine more than one coin at a time. And sequel to the aforementioned, they introduced the first set of miners with extremely low power consumption into the Hong Kong Market and have sold over 2,000 to coin miners all over the world.

About Dombey Electric Incorporated

A group of electricians and experts started Dombey Electrics Co. in 2010, and it is now one of the top provider of electrical solutions. They are extremely proud of their capacity to create unusual electrical goods for both indoor and outdoor use. Additionally, less dangerous activities have been added to the use of electrical appliances as a result of several technological advancements.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, they launched the Dompre (Dombey Previa), which is a type of machine that can mine both Ethereum and BTC at the same time, while still saving you energy. It has double sources of power, which means it can be charged both by the sun and electricity. They are made of Photovoltaic cells, which are more solid and long-lasting. The warranty on it is five years. Shipping to all parts of the world is free. See products here www.dombbit.com/products

In addition, they provide solar power systems called D200 along with the any mining equipment, to aid mining, exclusively for cryptocurrency miners to prevent concerns with accumulated electricity bills. This implies that when you purchase a cryptocurrency miner, you also receive D200 to help with mining. They have an instruction booklet (Manual) and are simple to operate. The COO, James Eskola, stated in "the Street" that he believed many customers of their D200 ended up using it for camping rather than mining, in part, because they could not afford utility fees.

Items can be instantly returned and replaced within the designated term in the event of delivery problems, breakage, damages, or in the event that the machine is not treated properly by delivery companies. Please view more details about the terms of return here for more information www.dombbit.com/faqs/

