Domaine Acquires Code, Expanding European Shopify Practice and Engineering Expertise

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Domaine Worldwide, the leading global Shopify design and development practice, today announced its acquisition of Code, one of Europe's top Shopify agencies. This strategic move expands Domaine's international footprint with a new operational hub in the Netherlands and reinforces its commitment to serving commerce brands with both regional expertise and global scale.

The acquisition brings Code's 60-person team based in Amsterdam, Delft, and Berlin into the Domaine fold, uniting two high-performing organizations with shared values around quality, deep engineering expertise, Shopify and Klaviyo platform specialization, and long-term client partnerships. With more than 300 commerce experts globally, the combined team represents the world's largest design and development practice focused exclusively on Shopify.

"This is a meaningful next step in our evolution as Domaine Worldwide, and our mission of being the world's most trusted Shopify practice," said Peter Humphrey, CEO of Domaine. "With Code on board, we welcome more than 60 new team members and a European hub in the Netherlands and Germany. This is the first of many expected investments into the European market, and will allow us to serve global brands better, faster, and more collaboratively than ever before."

Code is known for building high-performing commerce storefronts for ambitious brands like Intersport, Alpinestars, 10DAYS, BOSKA, and Bosch. As the first official Shopify Plus Partner in the EU and now a global Shopify Premier Partner, Code helps brands tackle complex challenges with elegant solutions, custom integrations, and future-proofed platforms, and specializes in Shopify development, CRM marketing, and ecommerce strategy.

"What drew us to Domaine is our shared focus on Shopify and engineering culture—we've both chosen to go deep," said Wouter Monkhorst, CEO and Co-Founder of Code. "Together we form a truly global Shopify Partner that brings brands what's most critical to scaling: regional expertise with globally integrated services, delivered by senior teams who understand their local markets and global ambitions."

Through the acquisition, there are no immediate changes to team structure or staffing. Code's leadership and full team will remain in place and continue to operate from their offices in the Netherlands and Germany. Integration will occur in thoughtful, phased stages, ensuring continuity for clients and cultural alignment across teams.

For clients, the acquisition expands access to global Shopify platform expertise, broader time zone coverage, and deeper regional insights. The combined organization will offer enhanced design, engineering, and marketing capabilities, with no disruption to ongoing work.

