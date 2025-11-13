Domain Therapeutics Appoints Boston-Based Pharma Leader Jean-Marie Cuillerot, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

• Internationally recognized clinical strategist with proven track record in translating innovation into clinical impact joins Domain to advance its GPCR-targeting pipeline

• Appointment comes at a pivotal moment, following the initiation of Phase I/II development of DT-7012, a Treg-depleting anti-CCR8 antibody candidate

STRASBOURG, France, MONTREAL and BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Domain Therapeutics ("Domain" or "the Company"), the GPCR experts harnessing deep receptor biology to develop breakthrough treatments for patients, today announced the appointment of Jean-Marie Cuillerot, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Based in Boston, Dr Cuillerot brings extensive pharmaceutical and biotech experience, with a proven track record in leading successful clinical development programs and regulatory strategy. Earlier in his career, Dr Cuillerot served as the medical lead at Bristol-Myers Squibb for the lifecycle management of ipilimumab, the first approved immune checkpoint inhibitor for cancer. In this role, he designed and led pivotal Phase II and III clinical trials across multiple indications and supported regulatory filings in the United States and Europe.



At EMD Serono, an affiliate of Merck Serono, Dr Cuillerot held senior leadership positions as Global Head of Clinical Development in Immuno-Oncology and later as Vice President of Clinical Immunotherapy/Immuno-Oncology. Notably, he directed the clinical development of avelumab from pre-IND through global submissions in record time, an achievement recognized with the prestigious Merck CEO Award.

More recently, Dr Cuillerot served as CMO at Acrivon Therapeutics, Dragonfly Therapeutics, and at Agenus, where his leadership has consistently accelerated the progression of innovative therapies from early clinical stages toward regulatory milestones.

Sean A. MacDonald, Chief Executive Officer of Domain Therapeutics, said: "I am delighted to welcome Jean-Marie to the team. A distinguished industry leader with extensive expertise in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector, and a proven track record of leading clinical teams and optimizing clinical strategies, he is ideally positioned to help advance our innovative pipeline toward clinical proof of efficacy, driving our corporate growth."

Dr Jean-Marie Cuillerot, newly appointed Chief Medical Officer of Domain Therapeutics commented: "Domain's deep expertise in GPCR biology provides a strong foundation for a truly unique and differentiated approach to addressing unmet medical needs. Supported by promising preclinical and clinical data, the company's GPCR-targeting therapies have the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients and be a game changer in immune system modulation. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to advance these candidates through clinical development and toward a successful market entry. Together, we will drive meaningful innovation that benefits patients and creates lasting value for all our stakeholders."

Dr Cuillerot joins Domain at a strategically significant inflection point, as the company accelerates clinical progress and prepares for key development milestones. Among these, is the ongoing Phase I/II DOMISOL trial in Australia for DT-7012, a Treg-depleting anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody. DT-7012 is Domain's second clinical stage candidate which reflects the continued momentum across its GPCR-targeting pipeline. By leveraging Dr Cuillerot's deep clinical expertise and seasoned leadership, he will guide the development of DT-7012 while helping shape the strategic trajectory of Domain's other proprietary and highly differentiated drug candidates, including DT-9081, an EP4 receptor antagonist for solid tumors, and DT-9046, a first-in-class biased negative allosteric modulator of PAR2 in inflammation. His insights will be instrumental in driving these programs toward value-creating milestones and supporting Domain's next phase of growth.

About Domain Therapeutics

Domain Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing highly differentiated therapeutic strategies targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), a crucial class of drug targets. Its robust regulatory and clinical pipeline aims to address significant unmet medical needs, offering novel solutions for patients, particularly in immuno-oncology and inflammation. Domain's key programs include a best-in-class Treg-depleting anti-CCR8 antibody and a first-in-class biased antagonist of PAR2. These innovative therapies are driving value creation, positioning the company in competitive and fast-expanding markets.

Domain leverages its proprietary drug discovery and development approach, founded on a unique platform and unmatched knowledge of GPCR receptor biology, to successfully unlock very challenging GPCR targets, including intractable and orphan receptors. The team's expertise, developed over two decades, is reflected in its solid track record of collaboration with major pharma, KOLs and physicians worldwide. By integrating detailed biological understanding of GPCRs at each step of the drug discovery and development process, Domain creates highly effective and differentiated drugs that target specific pathways, thereby improving therapeutic efficacy. For more information, please visit https://www.domaintherapeutics.com/