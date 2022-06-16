Dolmio Recall Carbonara Pasta Sauce Pouch 150g & Dolmio Carbonara Pasta Sauce Stir-In 150g due to trace amounts of soy
16 Jun, 2022, 21:42 BST
LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DOLMIO is recalling 150g Dolmio Carbonara Pouch and Stir-in Pasta Sauces with specific Best Before Dates due to the presence of trace levels of undeclared soy in the product.
Product affected
The recall concerns only the products and Best Before Dates detailed below.
|
Image
|
Product
|
Best Before Dates
|

|
Dolmio Carbonara
|
28.02.2023
and
01.03.2023
|

|
Dolmio Carbonara
|
26.04.2023
and
27.04.2023
Advice for consumers
Anyone with an allergy to soy should not consume these products.
If you are impacted by this recall please contact Dolmio consumer care on
Dolmio UK. Alternatively, you can call 0800 952 1234 (UK) or 1890 812 315 (Northern Ireland) for a full refund.
SOURCE Mars food UK
