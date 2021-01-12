DoiT International Hires CRO and CMO to Accelerate Go-to-Market

Bringing new markets and services online for Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoiT International ("DoiT"), a global multi-cloud software and service provider with deep expertise in Kubernetes, Machine Learning, and Big Data, announced today the expansion of its executive leadership team with the naming of Scott White as Chief Revenue Officer and Kristen Cardinalli as Chief Marketing Officer. With Scott and Kristen's appointments, the company is poised to continue its hyper-growth as one of the industry's most comprehensive providers of public cloud expertise and cloud management technology.

Scott joins DoiT after two decades of sales leadership experience in the technology, cloud, and managed service markets. He spent 18 years at Rackspace and was an integral part of its growth to a multi-billion dollar global leader in the managed hosting and cloud market. Since leaving Rackspace, he has held leadership positions at Mailgun and Chargify, companies with developer-focused SaaS tools.

"I'm extremely excited to join DoiT to lead sales and go-to-market (GTM) strategy as we continue the company's impressive growth," said Scott. "DoiT's customer-centric philosophy and the emphasis placed on culture and engagement of the team made this a great fit for me. I'm looking forward to expanding into new markets, strengthening our relationships with our cloud partners, and building the leading GTM function in our space."

Kristen joins DoiT with more than 20 years of marketing leadership roles across disruptive IT Services, SaaS, and Cloud market categories. She most recently served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Flexential, a nationally recognized colocation and cloud provider, where she led the company's rebrand and built the growth marketing function. Previously, as Group Vice President of Demand Generation at Marketo, Kristen played an instrumental role in the company's explosive growth and ultimate sale to Adobe in a $4.75 billion acquisition transaction.

"I am proud to be taking on this role at DoiT during such an exciting time for the industry," said Kristen. "DoiT has opened itself up to expanded geographies and product development, allowing us to accelerate customers' public cloud migration," Cardinalli said. "Now is the time to focus on communicating our value and scale of our cloud ecosystem capabilities. I look forward to building the DoiT brand as a trusted and experienced end-to-end service provider to drive growth for our partners and customers."

The company has been recognized as Amazon Web Services' Reseller of the Year in Israel in 2020 and Google Cloud's Reseller Partner of the Year for North America in 2019 and for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in 2018, the Global Sales Partner of the Year in 2017 and Global Partner of the Year in 2015.

These latest leadership appointments come on the heels of triple-digit revenue growth for DoiT in 2020 and the announcements of new Chief People Officer Kristen Tronsky, Global Chief Financial Officer Giridhar Premsingh, and Chief Product Officer John Purcell earlier this year fueled by the investment from CharlesBank.

"Bringing on Scott and Kristen is an essential next step in expanding our business maturity as we look to double our global business again in FY21. DoiT is racing ahead to keep pace with the global demand of new and expanded public cloud deployments," said DoiT Chief Executive Officer Yoav Toussia-Cohen. "The pace of digital transformation has accelerated to unprecedented levels. Their expertise will help DoiT enhance our position as a trusted partner as companies look to architect and optimize applications and deployments for cost-effective multi-cloud environments."

A remote-first company, DoiT is actively hiring talent across the globe in Sales, Marketing, Product, Engineering, and more. Visit careers.doit-intl.com for more details.

About DoiT International

DoiT International, the strategic partner of Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services, is a leading provider of multi-cloud expertise, proprietary cloud optimization, and governance software. The company tackles complex problems of scale for customers, using expertise in machine learning, algorithms, complexity analysis, and system design.

Founded in 2011, DoiT International operates in nearly 70 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, and Israel. For more information, please visit www.doit-intl.com.

