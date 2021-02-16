DoiT International Acquires ProdOps, a Cloud Services Company

AWS Advanced Consulting Partner Brings Added DevOps Capabilities and Cloud Infrastructure Automation Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the most recent acquisition for the company, DoiT International (DoiT), a global multi-cloud software and managed service provider with deep expertise in Kubernetes, Machine Learning, and Big Data, today announced that it has acquired ProdOps, a top provider of scalable software operations and infrastructure automation services. The acquisition combines two engineering-focused companies to meet growing demand for operational agility and enhances DoiT's already robust cloud managed services, proprietary cloud management platform, consulting, training, and support capabilities.

Leaders seeking innovation through technology solutions are jumping to the public cloud. And with this trend, the need for professional and managed services are essential in successful cloud adoption. Differentiated support for complex workloads is sending organizations to seek support in initiating, scaling, and optimizing cloud adoption.

"The demand for elasticity in the public cloud has never been greater as customers continue to adapt applications and workflows at an unprecedented rate," said Yoav Toussia-Cohen, chief executive officer, DoiT. "The acquisition of ProdOps will enhance and extend DoiT's multi-cloud expertise and strengthen our cloud management platform for customers seeking extended software operations and cloud infrastructure automation expertise. Our investment will provide instant and achievable benefits to our current and future customers and beyond."

Last year, DoiT acquired superQuery - a popular web IDE and Optimization Engine for Google BigQuery and Amazon Athena databases. Customers today benefit from superQuery provided to all DoiT customers as part of their Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Google Cloud commercials.

"Under the umbrella of DoiT, we will continue to serve our clients while also leveraging the breadth of the DoiT technology platform to reach even more customers with expertise," said Evgeny Zislis, co-founder and chief technology officer, ProdOps. "We remain committed to delivering robust and resilient solutions that automate infrastructure, improve workflow, and seamlessly manage applications so that our joint customers can outmaneuver their competitors and grow their companies."

ProdOps has provided these services for top enterprises, including Check Point, Cisco, Paypal, and SentinelOne, as well as unicorns that went on to expand internationally, such as Binah.ai, Gett, Twist Bioscience, Taboola, MinuteMedia, Zebra Medical Vision, and Spot.IM (now OpenWeb).

In addition to connecting through the DoiT Cloud Management Platform, ProdOps AWS and Google Cloud customers will also have access to unlimited consulting, 24/7 support, and training. Organizations who use other public cloud providers will continue to have access to the full range of ProdOps solutions.

ProdOps co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Evgeny Zislis, and the ProdOps engineering team, will join the DoiT team continuing to work out of remote locations primarily across Tel Aviv, Israel, extending DoiT's large cloud architect and engineering presence in the region.

"The ProdOps team brings rare and highly sought after competency in the areas of software and cloud infrastructure automation," said Vadim Solovey, general manager and chief technology officer at DoiT. "With that expertise, and deep ties to the open-source community, DoiT will be even better positioned to serve the growing demand of organizations seeking to control cost and accelerate adoption of cloud services."

The financial terms of the acquisition will not be released.

About DoiT International

DoiT International, the strategic partner of Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services, is a leading provider of multi-cloud expertise, proprietary cloud optimization, and governance software. The company tackles complex problems of scale for customers, using expertise in machine learning, algorithms, complexity analysis, and system design.

Founded in 2011, DoiT International operates in nearly 70 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, and Israel. For more information, please visit www.doit-intl.com.

About ProdOps

ProdOps is a cloud consulting firm with expertise in software operations and architecture co-founded by Viki Slavin and Evgeny Zislis in 2012 and based in Tel Aviv, Israel, working with clients across multiple software disciplines to create a thriving DevOps culture and providing technical support and skills transfer to help clients who build and scale large distributed systems. ProdOps is an Advanced Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and moderates the largest DevOps and Docker professional communities in Israel with several online communities including Operations Israel on Facebook and their Docker TLV & DevOps Israel meetup groups.

