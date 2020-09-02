Doha's 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee Unveils Logo and Campaign Slogan

Talking about the bid, H.E Jassim Rashid Al-Buenain, CEO of Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee said "We are confident that we offer the Olympic Council of Asia and its members certainty because all of the permanent venues we need to host the 2030 Asian Games are already built."

Adding on, Sheikha Asma Al-Thani, Head of Marketing and Communications of Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee said, "Doha 2030 will be a festival of our continent's rich and vibrant cultures and a commemoration of our unity through sport. The games will build on and champion the significant advancement that has been made in Qatar in promoting gender equality. It will also be games that welcome and respects people of all genders, races and cultures."

The Doha 2030 Asian Games will be a celebration of Asia's varied and vibrant cultures. The video mentions that the Doha 2030 Asian Games will be an excellent, risk-free and sustainable games and these games will be a national priority for Qatar.

The Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee truly believes that the Doha 2020 Asian Games would be your gateway to a brighter future for Asian sport, a future that meets the needs and priorities of the Asian NOC's.

Link to video: https://bit.ly/2EW9cDS

SOURCE Doha 2030