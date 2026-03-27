JOHANNESBURG, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From 25th to 27th March, DoGo Power showcased its latest innovative GFM Smart PV&ESS Solution at SOLAR & STORAGE LIVE AFRICA 2026.

C&I GFM Smart PV&ESS Solution

DoGo Power showcased its GFM Smart PV&ESS Solution in South Africa

The DoGo Power C&I GFM Smart PV&ESS Solution prioritises active safety and high returns. It uses the industry's first thermal composite blade-specific battery cell with a cycle life of over 10,000. Dual-sided liquid cooling technology reduces the temperature difference of the battery cells by 50%, thereby increasing the system's lifespan by 10%. The solution also supports seamless grid connection and disconnection switching, a high power-to-energy ratio and multi-energy coordination scheduling for solar, storage and diesel. When combined with a cloud-based intelligent operation and maintenance platform and cell-level detailed monitoring, it enables full lifecycle safety control, efficient operation, and continuous optimisation.

Utility GFM Smart PV & ESS Solution

Designed for large-scale, ground-based scenarios and complex grids, this solution features a 1.5x overload capacity for each unit and 100% unbalanced load-carrying capability. It supports a high power-to-energy ratio and multi-mode grid-connected operation. The solution is based on self-developed battery cells, CTR battery clusters, and an integrated system design. Digital simulation, intelligent diagnosis and cloud-based collaborative operation ensure safe and reliable delivery, continuous reduction of LCOE and long-term stable operation of the power plant.

4S Core Technology, Fully Self-Developed

At this exhibition, DoGo Power officially released its fully self-developed 4S core technology. The 4S technology is the company's core technology foundation and competitive advantage. It integrates the four core systems of the PCS energy storage converter, the EMS energy management system, the PMS power management system and the BMS battery management system. This creates a full-coverage control loop from individual equipment to the entire station.

Partner Ecosystem

As an integrator and value practitioner of the new energy industrial chain strategy of the Tsingshan Group, DoGo Power uses the Group's comprehensive industrial chain advantages to provide clear channel cooperation systems for its partners. DoGo Power offers global partners full-process technical support and value sharing, from qualification review and empowerment training to joint development and project incentives, building a long-term and stable partner ecosystem.

Looking to the future, DoGo Power is committed to providing global customers with economical, reliable, and stable green electricity and continuously contributing to the energy transition with all-scenario smart grid-forming energy storage solution.

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