DoGo Power Launched the Full-scenario GFM Smart PV& ESS Solution

JOHANNESBURG, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 25 March, DoGo Power successfully held a workshop showcasing its GFM Smart PV & ESS solution at Solar & Energy Storage Live Africa 2026! Attendees witnessed DoGo Power's strategic advancement in the African market.

Mr William, DoGo Power's VP, began by providing a comprehensive overview of the company's strategy in the GFM Smart PV & ESS Solution field and its localised approach to the South African market. This demonstrated the company's commitment to driving regional energy transformation through technology.

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Subsequently, Dhevan Pillay, CEO of the industry consultancy firm LTM Energy, spoke about the current state of the South African energy storage industry and its development opportunities. He offered insights into how the GFM Smart PV&ESS Solution could be applied in the local market.

During the solution launch session, the DoGo Power solutions team presented the GFM Smart PV & ESS solution. Designed for C&I and utility applications, the solution focuses on active safety and high returns. It enables seamless grid connection and disconnection operations, as well as the coordinated dispatch of solar, energy storage and diesel power through multi-mode intelligent switching. DoGo Power also released EcoSizing microgrid planning and sizing tools. The combination of digital simulation and system modelling capabilities provides technical support for projects throughout their life cycle, from planning and design to implementation, continuously reducing the cost per kWh.

During the service session, an expert from the O&M team presented the GFM Smart PV&ESS service solution. This covers cloud-based collaborative O&M, intelligent diagnosis, cell-level data collection, and full-life-cycle digital management. It helps customers improve system operational efficiency and reduce maintenance costs.

Regarding energy storage safety, De Wet Engelbrecht, CEO of Fire Ops SA, addressed this issue and presented a solution.

Looking to the future, DoGo Power intends to adopt a more open approach, utilising advanced technologies to help the global energy system transition to a safer, more efficient and sustainable future, thereby illuminating a green world.

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