DocuBay Enhances its Offering by Launching Linear OTT Feed

The Only Global Platform for Premium Documentaries to Introduce Series

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuBay, the global membership VOD offering from IN10 Media Network designed to showcase the best of international, non-scripted content has launched a global linear feed, adding to its existing VOD service.

Sharing his views on the launch of the linear feed Mr. Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network said, "Enhancing our offerings through a linear feed is an extension to our promise of providing the best factual entertainment in the most intuitive manner possible. A linear feed will go the distance by introducing another window for curated content discovery, and minimise any losses due to 'abundance of choice'. We have more innovative plans with the linear service and expect it to build both engagement and loyalty, along with discovery."

Since its much anticipated launch in the last quarter of 2019, the platform has rapidly made its presence felt across devices and services in the 170 countries it has an active presence in; and continues to be the frontrunner premier destination for relevant, curated content. The DocuBay linear feed will offer a carefully assembled line-up of feature documentaries and also introduce episodic series, covering the entire gamut of 'bays' including history, science, crime, music, culture, and actively look to introduce, and experiment with other genres.

Girish Dwibhashyam, Vice President – Strategy, DocuBay said, "Choice is the differentiator in any OTT service – for both the viewer and the curator. A linear channel adds to our offering by providing an option for viewers who prefer to not have to choose what to watch, to sample the very best of DocuBay. We are also excited to introduce handpicked series like Roads to Terror, Voyage of the Continent, and Thunder Run to Baghdad to our ever growing library."

The DocuBay linear feed can be accessed on DocuBay's website, iOS and Android apps, and select smart TVs.

About DocuBay:

Headquartered in Mumbai, DocuBay is a global membership VOD platform exclusively designed to stream premium international documentaries. Join the Tribe on www.docubay.com

About IN10 Media Network

IN10 Media Network led by Aditya Pittie is a media company with deeply entrenched roots in the creative community, including EPIC TV, ShowBox, Filamchi, Gubbare, EPIC ON, DocuBay, Juggernaut Productions and Platanista Games https://www.in10media.com/

Media Contact:

Pragya Chandrakar| pragya.chandrakar@in10media.com | +91-9920629117

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392322/DocuBay_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DocuBay Media Private Limited