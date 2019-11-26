Docker Monitoring Market Worth $993 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market research report "Docker Monitoring Market by Component (Solution and Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, eCommerce and Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Docker Monitoring Market size is expected to grow from USD 217 million in 2019 to USD 993 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.6% during the forecast period.

Key factors driving the docker monitoring Industry include the imminent need for monitoring health status of docker containers to avoid system outages and growing demand to optimize application performance across dynamic container environment.

Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The adoption of docker monitoring solutions is high among large enterprises, as they spend a significant amount to make themselves technologically proficient. Docker monitoring solutions promise proper functioning of docker containers and services running within the containers through real-time container performance and health analysis, thereby optimizing the hardware and container resources.

eCommerce and retail segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

A growing need for high performance technologies to improve utilization of system resources, minimize costs, and achieve better portability are factors responsible for the eCommerce and retail segment to grow at the highest CAGR. Docker and docker monitoring solutions are capable of delivering services as soon as a request arises and help in improving overall customer experience and customer satisfaction which is highly beneficial for enterprises across eCommerce and retail industry.

North America to account for a high market share during the forecast period

North America has always been on the forefront of adopting advanced technologies and has depicted a high adoption of docker technology. With this, many companies in North America are increasingly adopting docker monitoring solutions to gain holistic visibility into their container and application performance for avoiding any system outages and to improve the overall performance of their system. Moreover, a direct presence of many major docker monitoring vendors in North America, has further added to the high adoption of docker monitoring solutions in North America.

The global Docker Monitoring Market comprises major solution providers, such as Dynatrace (US), AppDynamics (US), New Relic (US), Broadcom (US), Microsoft (US), Datadog (US), Sysdig (US), Splunk (US), BMC Software (US), IBM (US), Riverbed Technology (US), Oracle (US), ScienceLogic (US), SolarWinds (US), Micro Focus (US), ManageEngine (US), Wavefront (US), Instana (US), Centreon (US), and Sumo Logic (US). The study includes the in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the Docker Monitoring Market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

