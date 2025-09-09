Doceree launches RepTwin--an unprecedented AI-powered innovation, set to redefine HCP-rep interactions

Doceree launches its unique AI-powered solution at Fierce Pharma Week 2025, empowering pharma manufactures and marketers with the first-of-its-kind ad format that makes brand reps available to physicians 24/7.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the only AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing, today announced the launch of RepTwin, the first AI-powered ad format that transforms healthcare professional (HCP) engagement by making brand representatives virtually available to HCPs anytime, anywhere, within their daily workflows. Announced at Fierce Pharma Week 2025, RepTwin launch unlocks the Conversation Layer, ushering in a new era of HCP-rep engagement.

As access to in-person brand reps continues to decline—65% of physicians now restrict rep access and facetime with brand reps in the U.S. averages just a few minutes—RepTwin offers an innovative solution. By embedding a compliant, on-demand virtual rep into electronic health record (EHR) platforms, specialist medical publishers, and other digital environments, Doceree ensures physicians can now access brand information and clinical support when and where they need.

Announcing the solution, Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree, said, "For too long, our industry has viewed AI merely as a tool for performance and impression optimization—we believe its potential goes far beyond that. With RepTwin, we are proving exactly that. RepTwin will redefine how brands connect with physicians. For the first time, HCPs can engage with a fully trained, compliant, and always-available virtual brand rep—on their own terms and within their own workflows."

Key features of RepTwin are:

Always available, everywhere – Accessible 24/7 across EHRs, specialist medical publishers, brand websites, and training platforms.

– Accessible 24/7 across EHRs, specialist medical publishers, brand websites, and training platforms. Brand-trained & continuously updated – Aligned with clinical trial data, marketing content, brand voice, competition and regulatory standards.

– Aligned with clinical trial data, marketing content, brand voice, competition and regulatory standards. Built-in compliance – HIPAA, GDPR, SOC2, PHI-compliant and MLR-approved responses from day one.

– HIPAA, GDPR, SOC2, PHI-compliant and MLR-approved responses from day one. Multi-modal interaction – Natural conversations via video, voice and text, based on HCP preference.

– Natural conversations via video, voice and text, based on HCP preference. Most relevant engagement – Appears only when clinically relevant HCP, such as during patient consultations or while researching on medical publishers.

With direct integrations across 2,000+ specialist medical publishers, 150+ EHRs (including Epic & Cerner), and a network of over 6 million verified HCPs, RepTwin is set to deliver hyper-personalized engagement and credible support to HCPs at scale.

"Physician accessibility has for long been a challenge for brands and their reps. RepTwin aims to solve this with an AI-powered ad format that comes with built-in compliance, personalization, and accessibility," added Harshit Jain, MD.

Extending its ongoing ad campaign, Doceree also launched an AI-generated ad film for RepTwin, capturing an HCP's acknowledgment of the value an always-available brand rep brings to support him during critical clinical decision-making—delivered once again with Doceree's signature mix of creativity and quirky flair. Watch full film here: https://youtu.be/d5kVclCbOHE

RepTwin is available for pharmaceutical manufacturers and life sciences brands seeking to modernize their HCP engagement strategies with Doceree's AI-powered Operating System. Learn more: https://doceree.com/reptwin/

About Doceree

Doceree is the only AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing. We believe the role of AI is to bring richer context to every HCP interaction. Hence, our patented AI understands multiple layers of context to enhance every HCP interaction in a privacy-compliant manner, delivering measurably better outcomes every time. In just five years, we have emerged as leaders in AI-powered, hyper-personalized healthcare messaging — redefining HCP engagement with more powerful context and more powerful outcomes.

For more information visit https://doceree.com/

