DocAuto Announces Release of WorkSpace Manager 2.1

Fine-tuned controls for managing security during migrations and consolidations.

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DocAuto announces the availability of WorkSpace Manager 2.1, which allows the security of multiple iManage Work systems to be combined as documents and structures are migrated from one system to another.

"We continue to see an increase in the amount of merger activity in law firms," said David Kiefer, CEO at DocAuto, "Merging multiple iManage systems is increasingly common, and is becoming more nuanced. We have had the ability to translate metadata and security for years, but now we have added a deeper level of control to allow document security, user and group security access to be migrated independently to suit the firm's organizational changes."

WorkSpace Manager 2.1 is an update driven by specific requests from DocAuto customers and reflects DocAuto's ongoing commitment to supporting the evolving needs of our international customer base.

About DocAuto

DocAuto is a globally trusted provider of innovative enterprise content management solutions. Our mission is to help companies accelerate the adoption and maximize the value of their iManage Work and SharePoint systems. Today, organizations around the world use our solutions to help them manage and secure mission-critical environments. Whether an organization is just starting out or a global enterprise with complex deployments, DocAuto customers get the highest quality solutions and award-winning service backed by the pioneers in enterprise content management. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

SOURCE DocAuto