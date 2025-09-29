DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Gains Momentum with Growing Adoption in Oncology and Virology | DelveInsight

The DNA synthesis inhibitors market is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, driven by the rising incidence of cancer diagnoses, growing awareness, the expanding pipeline of clinical trials, including therapies such as Pritelivir, Ifinatamab Deruxtecan, NUC‑3373, Monzosertib (AS-0141), and others, and the increasing focus of major pharmaceutical companies on this segment.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Herpes Simplex Virus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Breast Cancer, Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma, and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging DNA synthesis inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Report

The total market size of DNA synthesis inhibitors in the leading markets is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Herpes Simplex Virus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Breast Cancer, Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma, and others.

Leading DNA synthesis inhibitor companies, such as AiCuris, Merck & Co., GSK, NuCana, ViiV Healthcare, Carna Biosciences, and others, are developing novel DNA synthesis inhibitors that can be available in the DNA synthesis inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel DNA synthesis inhibitors that can be available in the DNA synthesis inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key DNA synthesis inhibitors in clinical trials include Pritelivir, Ifinatamab Deruxtecan, NUC‑3373, Monzosertib (AS-0141), and others.

Key Factors Driving the DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market

Rising clinical demand — oncology & genetic disease

DNA-synthesis inhibitors remain core components of many chemotherapy regimens and are being actively explored in therapies for genetic disorders and other proliferative diseases. The growing global cancer burden and expanding use of targeted combination therapies are major demand drivers for new and existing DNA-synthesis inhibitors.

Technological advances that lower barriers to discovery

Faster, cheaper DNA synthesis, high-throughput screening, improved structural biology, and better in-vitro/in-vivo models let companies design and test DNA-targeting molecules more quickly and cheaply, shortening lead times and increasing the number of viable candidates. This technology tailwind expands the addressable market for inhibitors.

Launch of emerging DNA synthesis inhibitors

The anticipated launch of promising DNA synthesis inhibitors such as Pritelivir (AiCuris), Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (Merck), NUC‑3373 (Nucana BioMed), Monzosertib (AS-0141) (Carna Bioscience), and others will propel the market in the coming years.

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Analysis

Currently, a few DNA synthesis inhibitors such as BIKTARVY, VOCABRIA, and others are approved by the US FDA for the treatment of HIV infections. Gilead Sciences' BIKTARVY is a complete treatment regimen for HIV-1, combining bictegravir, an integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI), with the nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide. Initially approved in February 2018, it was indicated for adults who were either treatment-naïve or virologically suppressed on a stable regimen. In April 2024, the FDA expanded BIKTARVY's label to include clinical trial results from Study 5310, which demonstrated its safety and efficacy in pregnant adults with HIV-1 and suppressed viral loads. With this update, BIKTARVY became the second-generation INSTI-based single-tablet regimen to receive FDA approval for use in pregnancy. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) perinatal guidelines now list it as an alternative regimen during pregnancy and recommend its continuation in patients who remain virologically suppressed after becoming pregnant.

In March 2025, Gilead shared new findings at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI), showing that BIKTARVY provided strong dual viral suppression in adults co-infected with HIV and HBV. In the open-label extension of the ALLIANCE study, after switching from DTG + F/TDF to BIKTARVY following 96 weeks of prior therapy, 95.4% of participants achieved HIV RNA <50 copies/mL, while 86.6% reached HBV DNA <29 IU/mL.

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

AiCuris (Pritelivir), Merck & Co. (Ifinatamab Deruxtecan), Nucana BioMed (NUC‑3373), and several other companies are currently engaged in the development and production of DNA synthesis inhibitors, which have the potential to impact and enhance the DNA synthesis inhibitor market significantly.

AiCuris' Pritelivir is a proprietary Phase III therapeutic candidate granted Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) by the US FDA, designed to block HSV replication. Unlike conventional antivirals such as acyclovir, it inhibits the viral helicase-primase complex, a key enzyme in HSV DNA synthesis, making it effective against both HSV-1 and HSV-2, including drug-resistant strains. This novel mechanism offers a vital treatment option for immunocompromised patients who no longer respond to standard therapies.

Clinical studies have confirmed pritelivir's strong efficacy and favorable pharmacokinetics. A pivotal Phase III trial is ongoing to assess its effectiveness in acyclovir-resistant HSV infections among immunocompromised patients. In parallel, AiCuris provides access to pritelivir through Early Access Programs (EAPs), ensuring that eligible patients in urgent need, who have exhausted all available therapies, can receive treatment in a controlled and ethical manner.

According to AiCuris' company presentation, pritelivir is expected to launch in 2026 for immunocompromised patients, addressing the unmet need of nearly 7 million severely immunocompromised individuals in the US. Differentiating from standard nucleoside analogs, pritelivir offers favorable bioavailability, once-daily oral dosing, a superior safety profile compared to foscarnet, and a lower resistance risk than acyclovir.

Merck's Ifinatamab deruxtecan (MK-2400) is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a humanized anti-B7-H3 IgG1 monoclonal antibody linked to a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. Co-developed with Daiichi Sankyo, it is in Phase III trials for small cell lung cancer (SCLC; NCT06203210) and Phase II trials for breast cancer (NCT06330064). The candidate is also being explored across multiple additional tumor types, showing potential as a targeted approach to deliver potent chemotherapy directly to cancer cells.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the DNA synthesis inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the DNA synthesis inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

What are DNA Synthesis Inhibitors?

DNA synthesis inhibitors are compounds that disrupt the replication process of DNA, thereby suppressing cell growth or viral multiplication. They are applied in diverse therapeutic areas such as oncology, infectious diseases, and virology. These agents include nucleoside and nucleotide analogs, which integrate into DNA chains and terminate elongation, as well as non-nucleoside molecules that impair polymerase function. Some inhibitors act on enzymes critical for DNA synthesis. For example, thymidylate synthase inhibitors like 5-fluorouracil block thymidine production, an essential nucleotide for DNA replication. Another target is CDC7 kinase, a pivotal regulator that enables DNA replication initiation at origins during the S phase of the cell cycle.

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The DNA synthesis Inhibitors market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2020–2034 across the leading markets. In 2024, the United States reported the highest incidence of malignant pleural mesothelioma with nearly 2,000 cases, representing around 22% of the total cases across the 7MM countries.

The DNA synthesis Inhibitors target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Cases in Selected Indications for DNA Synthesis Inhibitor

Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for DNA Synthesis Inhibitor

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for DNA Synthesis Inhibitor

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Herpes Simplex Virus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Breast Cancer, Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma, and others Key DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Companies AiCuris, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co., GSK, NuCana, ViiV Healthcare, Carna Biosciences, and others Key DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Pritelivir, Ifinatamab Deruxtecan, NUC‑3373, Monzosertib (AS-0141), BIKTARVY, VOCABRIA, and others

Scope of the DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Report

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: DNA Synthesis Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Key Insights 2 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of DNA Synthesis Inhibitor 4 Key Events 5 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Forecast Methodology 6 DNA Synthesis Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2020 6.2 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2034 7 DNA Synthesis Inhibitor: Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Evolution of DNA Synthesis Inhibitor 7.3 Treatment 8 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Target Patient Pool 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 8.3.1 Total Cases in Selected Indications for DNA Synthesis Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.3.2 Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for DNA Synthesis Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.3.3 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for DNA Synthesis Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.4 United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Marketed DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Therapies 9.1 Key Competitors 9.2 BIKTARVY (bictegravir, emtricitabine, and tenofovir alafenamide): Gilead Sciences 9.2.1 Product Description 9.2.2 Regulatory milestones 9.2.3 Other developmental activities 9.2.4 Clinical development 9.2.5 Safety and efficacy List of drugs to be continued in the final report... 10 Emerging DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Therapies 10.1 Key Competitors 10.2 Pritelivir: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG 10.2.1 Drug Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activity 10.2.3 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst's View 10.3 Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (MK-2400): Merck List of drugs to be continued in the final report... 11 DNA Synthesis Inhibitor Market: 7MM Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Outlook 11.3 Attribute Analysis 11.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 11.5 Total Market Size of DNA Synthesis Inhibitor in the 7MM 11.6 The United States DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Size 11.6.1 Total Market Size of DNA Synthesis Inhibitor in the United States 11.6.2 Market Size of DNA Synthesis Inhibitor by Therapies in the United States 11.7 EU4 and the UK DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Size 11.8 Japan DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Size 12 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Unmet Needs 13 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market SWOT Analysis 14 KOL Views on DNA Synthesis Inhibitors 15 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 United States 15.2 EU4 and the UK 15.3 Japan 16 Bibliography 17 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market Report Methodology

