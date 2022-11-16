DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing Market is Likely to Upsurge USD 50.04 Billion Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Market Dynamics, Growth and Competitors Outlook

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled "DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. When compiling this report on the global DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing market, several factors are taken into consideration, including the type of market, the size of the organization, the availability on-premises, the organization type of the end users, and the availability in regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In addition to this, it describes all of the most recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that have been made by the numerous key players and brands that are driving the market with the systemic company profiles. Your company will be better equipped with knowledge thanks to the DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing market report, which was compiled using reliable research techniques.



Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the DNA sequencing and next-generation sequencing market which was USD 13.82 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 50.04 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

The DNA sequencing and next-generation sequencing market will benefit from improved reimbursement and regulatory scenarios for next-generation sequencing-based diagnostic testing. The favorable financing conditions across the world for genomics research will give attractive expansion prospects. The market expansion is accelerated by the development of cost-effective next-generation sequencing services and products for researchers.

High-throughput sequencing is another name for next-generation sequencing. NGS allows for fast base pair sequencing of DNA samples. NGS is advancing drug development and paving the way for future personalized medicine, genetic illnesses, and clinical diagnostics. Furthermore, next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a massively parallel sequencing method capable of determining the order of nucleotides in a full genome with scalability, ultra-high throughput, and rapid speed.

Opportunities for Players:

The modifications and automation of this technique increased sequencing data while also helping researchers to better manage time, allowing them to attain important milestones in the Human Genome Project. Sequence-based gene expression analysis is now a "digital" alternative to analogue techniques. Genome sequencing has improved to the point where it is now simple and accurate. In the near future, these technical improvements are projected to enhance the size of the DNA next generation sequencing industry.

Some of the major players operating in the DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing market are:

Illumina Inc. (U.S)

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. (U.S)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (U.K)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S)

BGI ( China )

) PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S)

QIAGEN ( Germany )

) Eurofins Scientific ( Luxembourg )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Takara Bio Inc. ( Japan )

) GENEWIZ, Inc. (U.S)

Hamilton Company (U.S)

Macrogen Inc. ( South Korea )

) Zymo Research Corporation(U.S)

Tecan Trading AG ( Switzerland )

Recent Development

In December 2020 , Eurofins Genomics has released SARS-CoV-2 NGS services that are both cost-effective and optimised, allowing for entire viral genome sequencing.

, NGS services that are both cost-effective and optimised, allowing for entire viral genome sequencing. In May 2020 , Roche introduced the KAPA Target Enrichment portfolio and the KAPA HyperExome whole-exome research panel for target enrichment during sequencing.

Critical Insights Related to the DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Market Dynamics: DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing Market

Increasing number of cancer cases

The increasing number of cancer cases around the world, rising research studies, increasing collaborations between research institutes and market players, as well as rising applications of DNA next generation sequencing and technological advancements in sequencing technologies, are all contributing to the growth of the DNA next generation sequencing market. The lack of experienced specialists, on the other hand, is likely to have a significant impact on the overall growth of the DNA next generation sequencing industry.

Rising R&D activities for developing novel next generation sequencing technologies

Over the forecast period, the need for next-generation sequencing methods will grow as R&D activities for treatments used in the treatment of genetic disorders increase. A substantial market demand will be created as R&D investments increase and the number of studies related to the treatment of genetic disorders among individuals grows. Governments in industrialised economies have implemented a number of programmes and laws to encourage scientists and researchers to explore treatments for chronic and rare diseases.

Increasing advantages of next generation sequencing techniques

In 2020, the academic institutes and research centres end-use category accounted for 45 percent of the market. Hospitals choose next-generation sequencing techniques because they can deliver clinical diagnosis in less time, which helps the market grow. In addition, next-generation sequencing can be utilised to collect the most up-to-date data and identify transmission links in order to avoid infections across hospital settings, which will boost market revenue.

Key Industry Segmentation: DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing Market

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

Services

By Type

Whole genome sequencing

Exome sequencing

Targeted sequencing

Others

By Application

Research application

Clinical application

By Technology

Sequencing by synthesis

Ion semiconductor sequencing

By End-user

Academic institutes and research centers

Hospitals and clinics

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Regional Analysis/Insights: DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing Market

The countries covered in the DNA sequencing and next-generation sequencing Industry are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market due to the presence of several clinical laboratories that use NGS to offer genetic testing services, which drives the regional market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2022 to 2029. The presence of local companies, such as BGI Genomics, and NGS service providers including First BASE Laboratories Sdn Bhd, Macrogen Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd., and others is expected to drive the market.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By Component

8. Global DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By Product

9. Global DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By Type

10. Global DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By Application

11. Global DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By Technology

12. Global DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By End User

13. Global DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By Region

14. Global DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing Market: Company Landscape

15. SWOT Analyses

16. Company Profile

17. Questionnaires

18. Related Reports

