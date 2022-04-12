DNA Polymerase Market Size To Reach USD 568.3 Million In 2030 | Rising Demand For Customized DNA Polymerase And Next-Generation DNA Sequencing Are Some Of The Key Factors Driving Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global DNA polymerase market size is expected to reach USD 568.3 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for customized DNA polymerase and rising demand for Next-Generation DNA sequencing among consumers are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for DNA polymerase in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and other medical centers is expected to drive the market between 2022 and 2030. DNA polymerase is widely used in small quantities in medical and diagnostic centers for diagnosis of external viral diseases or even diagnosis of genetic diseases through DNA, increasing its demand.

Additionally, DNA polymerase has been increasingly in use in research laboratories over the ongoing pandemic to make novel breakthroughs on the disease, thereby, increasing its demand. These factors are expected to increase adoption of DNA polymerase and boost revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, rising demand for customized DNA polymerase to optimize its function in reactions of varying temperatures is another factor that is expected to propel revenue growth of the market.

Request a Sample Report – https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/5010

However, molecular biology techniques such as DNA sequencing require DNA from an individual or group of individuals with similar characteristics based on family, region, or genetic condition. Using DNA from individuals has raised ethical concerns regarding exploitation and misuse of personal genetic information, which are some factors that could hamper revenue growth of the market. Additionally, customized DNA polymerases could be expensive due to use of scientific expertise to produce a novel strain, which are some other factors that could hamper revenue growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Rising demand for DNA polymerases in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and other medical centers is expected to drive growth of the segment. DNA polymerase is an essential enzyme required for polymerization of nucleoside triphosphates to synthesize DNA, which is another factor expected to propel revenue growth of the segment.

Polymerization Chain Reaction (PCR) segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing usage of PCR for DNA diagnosis of disease that involves use of DNA polymerase is increasing its adoption. Additionally, increasing use of DNA polymerase in analytic laboratories for detecting presence of viral diseases are other factors that are expected to drive growth of the segment in near future.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5010

Market in Europe is expected to register considerable revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid growth in the biotechnology and chemical engineering industries increases demand for DNA polymerase, driving the DNA polymerase market revenue growth. Robust presence of DNA polymerase manufacturers in countries in the region is expected to propel market revenue growth.

is expected to register considerable revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid growth in the biotechnology and chemical engineering industries increases demand for DNA polymerase, driving the DNA polymerase market revenue growth. Robust presence of DNA polymerase manufacturers in countries in the region is expected to propel market revenue growth. Major companies in the global market report include Sigma-Aldrich Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Yeasen Biotechnology ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd., GENAXXON bioscience, Promega Corporation, Cytiva Lifesciences, SBS Genetech Co., Ltd., BDI Biotech, and GenTegra LLC.

) Co., Ltd., GENAXXON bioscience, Promega Corporation, Cytiva Lifesciences, SBS Genetech Co., Ltd., BDI Biotech, and GenTegra LLC. In March 2022 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a global leader in serving science, announced expansion of their bioanalytical laboratory operations in three new locations in Richmond region. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. committed an investment of USD 97 million for expansion which is expected to add a ground of 150,000 sq. feet for Richmond -area operations.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dna-polymerase-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global DNA polymerase market based on origin, end-use, application, and region:

Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Prokaryotic DNA Polymerase



Eukaryotic DNA Polymerase

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical Industry



Biotechnological Industry



Research Laboratories



Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

DNA Replication



PCR



DNA Sequencing



Others

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/5010

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

a. U.S. b. c.

Europe

a. Germany

b. UK

c. France

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. Sweden

g. BENELUX

h. Rest of Europe

a. b. UK c. d. e. f. g. BENELUX h. Rest of

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC

a. b. c. d. e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

a. b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Israel

e. Rest of MEA

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Caprolactone Market, By Product Type (99.5% Purity, 99.9% Purity), By Application (Polycaprolactone, Acrylic Resin Modified, Polyesters Modified, Epoxy Resin Modified, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Active Hydroponic Systems Market, By Product Type (Aggregate Systems, Liquid Systems), By Crop Type (Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers), By Input, By Product Equipment, By Technology, By End Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Diisobutyl Adipate Market, By Product Type (Di isobutyl adipate (DIBA), Di butyl adipate (DBA)), By End-User Type (Personal care and cosmetics, Food packaging and coatings, Plastic industry, Others), By Packaging Type (Poly bottle, Amber bottle), and By Region Forecast to 2028

PLGA Market, By Product Type (PLGA 50:50, PLGA 65:35, PLGA 75:25, PLGA 85:15, Others), By End-use (Suture, Fracture Fixation, Oral Implant, Personal Care and Dermatology, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

High-performance Adhesives Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Silicone, And Others), By Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Reactive, UV Curable, And Others), By End-User Industry (Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Healthcare, Buildings & Construction, Aerospace, And Others), By Region, Forecast To 2027

Superhard Materials Market By Type (Diamond, Cubic, Boron, Nitride), By Form (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Composite), By End-Use (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Drilling, Mining & Quarrying, Electrical & Electronics, and Others), And By Region Forecast to 2028

Cobalt Alloy Powder Market By Type (Co-Cr Alloy Powder, Co-Cr-Mo Alloy Powder, Co-Cr-Ni Alloy Powder), By Application (Additive Manufacturing, Brazing, 3D Printing), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Aminoethylethanolamine Market By Grade (>99%, <99%), By Application (Chelating Agent, Surfactants, Textile Additives, Lubricants, Fabric Softeners, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Fluoropolymers Market By Type (PolyTetraFluoroEthylene, Perfluoro Alkoxy, Polychlorotrifluoroethylene, Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Copolymer, Ethylene Chlorotrifluoroethylene Copolymer, Fluoroethylene Propylene, Poly Vinylidene Fluoride and Polyvinyl Fluoride) By End Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Glass Ceramics Market By Composition (Lithium-Aluminum-Silicate (LAS), Zinc-Aluminum-Silicon Oxides (ZAS), Magnesium-Aluminum-Silicon Oxides (MAS), and Others), By End-Use (Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace, Optical, and Others), and By Region, Segment Forecasts To 2030

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-dna-polymerase-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Reports And Data