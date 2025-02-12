DNA Health & Wellness Brings Advanced Preventative Health and Longevity Solutions to the Capital

**Abu Dhabi becomes home to one of the region's largest health optimisation and preventative health clinics**

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA Health & Wellness, the UAE's leading health optimisation and longevity clinic group, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art facility in Abu Dhabi, Al Manhal area.

Spanning over 11,000 square feet, the new clinic is poised to be one of the largest and most advanced health optimisation and longevity centres in the region, offering a comprehensive range of personalised treatments that focus on prevention, optimisation, rejuvenation, and longevity. The facility integrates cutting-edge technologies, including advanced diagnostic imaging, advanced blood testing, AI-based reporting software, and precision medicine therapies.

"We are excited to bring our innovative approach to health and wellness to Abu Dhabi," said Sho Choudhury, Co-Founder, Chairman & Group CEO of DNA Health & Wellness. "Our success to date has highlighted a growing demand for personalised and preventative healthcare. Our expansion underscores our dedication to making advanced health solutions more accessible to a broader community."

Launching the Abu Dhabi clinic marks a significant milestone in the evolution of healthcare in the UAE. Abu Dhabi has established itself as a global hub for innovation, and the introduction of DNA Health & Wellness aligns perfectly with the emirate's vision for fostering a healthier, more proactive society. By combining world class expertise with cutting edge technology and personalised treatment programmes, the clinic will empower residents and tourists to take charge of their health, improve their quality of life, and set a new benchmark for preventative health and longevity in the region.

The Abu Dhabi clinic will feature specialised treatments including everything from preventative health screenings that analyse over 15,000 parameters and provides 100Gb data, focusing on biomarkers, oxidation levels and lipids, to peptides, stem cells and IV therapy.

"We focus on the early detection and management of diseases, said Dr. Nasr Al Jafari, Co-Founder & Group Medical Director of DNA Health & Wellness. "By preventing and catching these conditions at their earliest stages, we provide effective healthcare plans to treat illnesses before they can cause harm."

With five thriving clinics in Dubai, the expansion to Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in DNA Health's mission to revolutionize preventative healthcare in the UAE. Building on this success, DNA Health is further extending its regional footprint with planned clinic openings in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain, bringing advanced health and longevity solutions to communities across the region.

About DNA Health & Wellness:

dnahealthcorp.com

Founded in 2018, DNA Health is the Middle East's premier and largest group of health optimisation and longevity clinics. At the core of DNA Health's success is its dedicated team of expert doctors, who leverage a proprietary methodology, advanced detection technologies, and cutting-edge treatments to enhance health and mitigate potential risks. The clinic's personalized, data-driven application of precision medicine consistently delivers highly effective healthcare outcomes.

DNA Health's innovative approach is built on four foundational pillars:

Prevention – A proactive strategy aimed at detecting and preventing health issues before they arise, utilizing comprehensive blood tests, advanced diagnostic imaging, and AI-driven reporting technologies.

Optimisation – Precision medicine to optimize health using the latest therapies, including peptides, hormonal treatments, exosomes, NAD+, stem cells, and disease reversal programs.

Rejuvenation – State-of-the-art aesthetic treatments that incorporate regenerative medicine techniques such as pure exosomes and stem cells.

Longevity – Comprehensive longevity screenings and biological aging analyses combined with stem cell therapies and DNA repair to extend health span and lifespan.

Since its establishment, DNA Health has experienced rapid growth, solidifying its position as a leader in health optimisation and longevity science. The group now operates six successful clinics across the UAE, including five state-of-the-art physical locations and a comprehensive home service clinic. Further expanding its reach, DNA Health is set to open a new clinic in Abu Dhabi in December 2024.

