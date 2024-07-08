DNA Diagnostics Market Set to Reach USD 21.2 Billion by 2029, Driven by Technological Advances and Growing Demand | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145577831

Browse in-depth TOC on "DNA Diagnostics Market".

350 - Tables

48 - Figures

347 - Pages

Market Leadership and Strategy

Illumina Inc. leads the DNA diagnostics market, leveraging its expertise in sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company's integrated systems, consumables, and informatics platforms support comprehensive genetic analysis and are pivotal in maintaining its market dominance. Illumina's substantial investment in R&D ensures continuous innovation, reinforcing its position as a leader in genomics.

Danaher Corporation's Market Impact

Danaher Corporation holds a significant share in the DNA diagnostics market, offering molecular-based analytical instruments, reagents, and software through its Diagnostics segment. The company's expansive global network supports its diverse product offerings, positioning Danaher as a key player in the industry's competitive landscape.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.'s Innovation and Influence

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is a prominent player in the DNA diagnostics market, renowned for its diagnostic products in areas like HPV, hepatitis, and HIV. The company's commitment to innovation and quality, particularly through its Diagnostics Division, underscores its role in advancing DNA diagnostics and setting industry benchmarks.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=145577831

Segment Analysis: Offerings and Technology

In the DNA diagnostics market, offerings are segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, and services & software. Reagents & kits dominated the market in 2023 due to their recurring demand compared to instruments. Technology segments include PCR, microarrays, sequencing technology, and others, with PCR leading in 2023 due to its widespread adoption in genomics and advancements like qPCR.

Specimen and Application Insights

The market is segmented by specimen (blood, serum, plasma; urine; and others), with blood, serum, and plasma holding the largest share in 2023, driven by advancements in diagnostic technologies and increased prevalence of infectious diseases. Application-wise, infectious disease diagnostics held the largest market share in 2023, supported by the development of advanced assays and rising disease incidences.

End Users and Regional Analysis

End users in the DNA diagnostics market include diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, and others, with diagnostic laboratories leading in 2023 due to higher test volumes and strengthened healthcare infrastructures. Geographically, North America led the market in 2023, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific, driven by factors such as prevalence of infectious diseases, increased healthcare spending, and advanced healthcare systems in these regions.

For more information, inquire now! Inquire Now

Related Reports:

Gene Expression Analysis Market

Respiratory Diagnostics Market

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

Molecular Quality Controls Market

NGS Sample Preparation Market

Get access to the latest updates on DNA Diagnostics Companies and DNA Diagnostics Market Share

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg