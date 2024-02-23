DMEGC Solar ranked again in BNEF’s Tier 1 Module Manufacturers List

DONGYANG, China, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 19, 2024, BloombergNEF (BNEF), a globally renowned energy research organization, released its " 1Q 2024 Global PV Market Outlook" report, and announced the latest list of Tier 1 PV module manufacturers. DMEGC Solar was once again selected for this authoritative list, demonstrating its outstanding product performance, reliable brand strength, and strong financing capabilities.

The Tier 1 PV module manufacturer rating system is developed by BNEF to assess the comprehensive strength and market competitiveness of PV module manufacturers. To be selected, manufacturers must have obtained non-recourse financing from six different commercial banks over the past two years, proving their finance ability and market credibility. Moreover, starting from the first quarter of 2024, BNEF has raised the project size requirement from the previous 1.5MW to 5MW, further increasing the threshold for selection. The latest Tier 1 list (first quarter of 2024) includes more than 20 module factories, a sharp reduction from the more than 40 factories of last quarter.

Despite facing stricter selection criteria and higher entry barriers, DMEGC Solar has still managed to join the Tier 1 list with its outstanding performance, showcasing its influence and competitiveness in the international market. With its excellent product performance and reliable quality, DMEGC Solar has successfully secured supply qualifications for multiple overseas PV projects and received non-recourse financing support from international commercial banks, reflecting its strong and stable financial strength and reliability.

DMEGC Solar has been quite active in the market recently and has won many honors, including IEC TS 63209-1:2021 extended stress test certification, Best Carbon Neutral Practitioner Award and the best MSCI ESG ratings (BBB) and CDP ratings (BB) among PV companies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2345347/DMEGC_Solar_photo.jpg