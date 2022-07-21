DMALINK ® secures FinTech Unicorn, Smart co-founder and CEO Andrew Evans as Non-Executive Advisor

LONDON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMALINK, the emerging markets foreign exchange focused institutional ECN adds Andrew Evans to its senior advisory board to bolster representation from asset allocators, buyside funds and play a pivotal role in scaling the enlarged group post-merger.

The appointment comes as DMALINK looks to build even further on its commitment to create more open, transparent and accessible FX, gold and digital asset electronic trading ecosystems.

Manu Choudhary, Chief Executive Officer of DMALINK, says, "Andrew represents a major strategic addition to DMALINK and our senior advisory board. Andrew brings with him not only two decades of deep financial markets knowledge, but also adds the insight of an asset allocator and as the CEO and founder of one of London's fastest growing FinTech Unicorns, a huge amount of strategic vision. We are delighted that Andrew decided to join DMALINK on our journey to create the most disruptive electronic trading venue in the world."

Andrew co-founded Smart (formerly "Smart Pension") to give real people simpler ways to save and access their savings throughout their lives. In recent years many world-leading institutions and governments have partnered with Smart helping it become one of London's fastest growing FinTech Unicorns with over £4 billion in assets under management.

Andrew was, previously an international managing director, with roles at Lloyds, Barclays and Credit Agricole. He also works with cutting edge innovation foundations – awarding funding and offering advice to promising UK fintech companies and social entrepreneurs, including those who work with open banking.

Andrew Evans added, "As an asset allocator, Smart strives to maximise returns to investors. The radical advances being created in terms of pre-trade TCA, AI powered liquidity management and anomaly detection, are invaluable tools to help buyside fund managers make better informed trading decisions whilst being able to benchmark execution across FX, gold and crypto helps reassure asset allocators that returns are not eroded needlessly by high frictional costs."

Michael Siwek, DMALINK founder concluded, "The boards of DMALINK Ltd and DeFinity Markets Ltd recently agreed to merge the businesses to create the world's first cross asset institutional electronic trading venue. Whilst we await regulatory clearance, Andrew's role will focus primarily on DMALINK, however, he will be instrumental in helping to scale DeFinity Markets and the enlarged group and play a key role in our Series A capital raise."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Room, DMALINK

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7117 2517

Email: media@dmalink.com

About DMALINK

www.dmalink.com

DMALINK is an independent electronic trading, analytics and market data venue for institutional FX traders globally. All liquidity pools are proactively constructed across key emerging markets. Its platform participants benefit from advanced order analytics data and granular reporting and benchmarked execution services, ensuring price transparency for all platform participants.

About DeFinity Markets

www.definitymarkets.com

DeFinity operates an institutional digital assets electronic trading venue for Cryptocurrencies and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC). In addition to supporting decentralised financial services for FX clearing, DeFinity is a layer-2 protocol with a focus on interoperability, utilising existing blockchain frameworks such as WeOwn, Ethereum, Polkadot, Binance Smart Chain and Cardano.

About Smart (Formerly known as "Smart Pension")

www.smartpension.co.uk

Smart is a global savings and investments technology platform provider. Its mission is to transform retirement, savings and financial well-being around the world. Smart partners with governments and financial institutions (including insurers, asset managers, banks, financial advisers) to deliver retirement savings and income solutions that are digital, bespoke and cost efficient. In addition to the UK, Smart is operating in the USA, Europe, Australia and the Middle East with more than a million savers entrusting over £4 billion in assets on the platform. Smart supports its clients with a 750 strong global team. Legal & General, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, J.P. Morgan, the Link Group, Barclays, Natixis Investment Managers, DWS Group and Chrysalis Investments are all investors in Smart.

SOURCE DMALINK