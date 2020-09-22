DMALINK® and WeOwn enter partnership to redefine decentralised finance

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DMALINK and WeOwn are pleased to announce a key strategic partnership in the institutional DeFi space.

This ambitious partnership is set to be a game-changer for decentralised finance (DeFi) for digital assets. Initial plans revolve around combining low latency trade execution and real-time settlement and clearing via a decentralised multi custodian hybrid blockchain.

The objective is to develop a solution based on WeOwn's and DMALINK's existing technology stack, where client assets are held by custodians and tokenised onto the custodial blockchain ledger thereby integrating into the full lifecycle of a trade.

Manu Choudhary, CEO at DMALINK says: "The vast majority of DeFi projects are built on Ethereum (ETH). ETH, however, is not a stable and enterprise-friendly protocol and has shown itself to be incapable of scaling for institutional purposes and larger financial markets. Which is why we are so excited to work with WeOwn, who took the bold move to build their own stable and scalable protocol. Our goal is to develop a hybrid platform that is highly-scalable, performance-driven and focussed on transparency & decentralisation."

Sascha Ragtschaa, CEO of WeOwn explains: "We are excited that this collaboration with DMALINK will ultimately result in the creation of the first European cross-asset decentralised exchange (DEX). With this novel structure, our ambition is to eliminate all counterparty, clearing and settlement risks and be able to execute and settle trades within milliseconds between multiple custodians. By removing intermediary costs, we can pass on those savings directly to our clients. This is a great initial use case and will bring major volume onto our platform and exchange from day one and greatly enhance our service offering for existing partners, clients and the SME market we are serving."

DMALINK is a data-centric ECN for professional Foreign Exchange traders streaming anonymous and bilateral, proactively tailored and sustainable pricing with particular focus on Emerging Markets, Scandie crosses and CE3. We serve industry leaders, including Banks, Funds, Corporates, and Proprietary Trading Firms who have a particular demand for sustainable liquidity access across non-G-7 pairs.

WeOwn is a ground-breaking digital platform that helps SME's to better manage their investors and stakeholder engagement. Far more than a 'quick fix' solution, WeOwn enables companies and investors to conduct their entire relationship – including voting – securely online. For businesses looking for funding, WeOwn provides access to peer-to-peer lending and equity financing. WeOwn offers SME's the benefit of end-to-end digital capital solutions and a secondary marketplace for increased traction with investors.



