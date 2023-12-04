DMALINK ® Onboards Commerzbank to Enhance the Electronic Trading Ecosystem

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DMALINK, the EM focused institutional FX ECN confirms the addition of Commerzbank to its foreign exchange streaming service.

DMALINK is pleased to announce that Commerzbank has now gone live and will stream prices electronically onto the platform. This strategic collaboration arrives at an opportune moment, bolstering efforts to extend cross-currency product support to select clients globally, supplementing existing USD-based currency pairs.

Michael Siwek, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at DMALINK stated: "When considering a market maker for our ecosystem we strive to provide tangible value for our clients in respect to geographical location, depth of book, quote and other pivotal criteria. Commerzbank strategically aligns with these prerequisites, enhancing liquidity within our ecosystem."

Amidst our expanding asset classes, we remain dedicated to embedding FX within our electronic trading platforms, catering to clients seeking seamless execution across diverse currencies.

Tibor Gergely, Head of eFX Liquidity at Commerzbank, commented: "We are excited to provide our liquidity to DMALINK. Our data-driven approach to liquidity provision enables Commerzbank to constantly optimise the trading experience for our clients and we aim to offer greater accessibility via venues to support their day-to-day business."

DMALINK is presently building out its foreign exchange trading services across spot also supporting T+0 settlement through its API and GUI service as well as VOICE. The addition of Commerzbank is well timed and in line with its roadmap to cater towards client demand across regions.

Manu Choudhary, CEO at DMALINK, concluded: "We are thrilled in confirming that Commerzbank has joined us. The inclusion of Commerzbank stems from ongoing client demand, achieving our core objective of providing data-driven institutional FX liquidity in a variety of trade sizes to users of any of our platforms looking to access primary markets efficiently."

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 26,000 corporate client groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments – Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients – offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. In the Private and Small-Business Customers segment, the Bank is at the side of its customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: online and mobile, in the advisory centre, and personally in its branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

About DMALINK

DMALINK is a data-centric ECN for professional Foreign Exchange traders streaming anonymous and bilateral, proactively tailored and sustainable pricing with particular focus on Emerging Markets, Scandie crosses and CE3. We serve industry leaders, including Banks, Funds, Corporates, and Proprietary Trading Firms who have a particular demand for sustainable liquidity access across non-G-7 pairs.

About DeFinity MARKETS

DeFinity operates an institutional digital asset ECN for Cryptocurrencies and wholesale Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC). In addition to supporting decentralised financial services for FX clearing, DeFinity is a layer-2 protocol with a focus on interoperability, utilising existing blockchain frameworks such as Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.

