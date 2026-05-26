D.LIVE announces Record attendance at Japan Day Düsseldorf/NRW 2026: Around 700,000 visitors celebrated a festival of Japanese culture in Düsseldorf; A spectacular finale featuring traditional Japanese fireworks

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd Japan-Tag Düsseldorf/NRW was once again a resounding success, attracting a record-breaking crowd of around 700,000 visitors. On 23 May, under bright sunshine, guests from across Germany and abroad gathered in Düsseldorf city centre to celebrate Japanese culture and community.

Between Rheinpark and the Rheinkniebrücke, visitors enjoyed a wide range of cultural highlights – from traditional Japanese arts and modern pop culture to sporting activities. The expanded event area reaching to Rheinpark was especially well received, contributing to a smoother visitor flow, a more relaxed atmosphere and an overall improved visitor experience despite the large crowds. The newly installed drinking water points provided by Stadtwerke Düsseldorf were also highly appreciated throughout the day.

A major highlight on the main stage at Burgplatz was the performance by Japanese J-Rock band MIKAGE PROJECT, who delivered a spectacular finale to the live programme. The day concluded with the traditional Japanese fireworks display under the theme "What a wonderful world – A firework display full of joy," bringing the 23rd Japan Day to a memorable close.

- Picture is available at AP -

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