DJSI Selects CTCI as the Most Sustainable Global Construction & Engineering Company, Second Year in a Row

TAIPEI, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company CTCI Corporation (TWSE: 9933) announced today that for the second year in a row it has received the top score and is the leader of its industry group (249 construction & engineering companies) in this year's S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, according to S&P Global's score information. CTCI has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for the 8th consecutive year. The achievement is a recognition on CTCI's rigorous, long-term effort in improving its corporate performance related to the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) aspects. In 2022, CTCI obtained an 86/100 best score compared with an industry average of 20/100.

CTCI Corporation has been selected by DJSI as No.1 in global corporate sustainability assessment in the construction & engineering industry group. Pictured here is a group of kids who signed up for the Little Engineers Summer Camp, an educative program held annually by CTCI.

Among the three dimensions of the assessment, CTCI received the highest score in the Governance & Economic Dimension and the Social Dimension, while seeing substantial improvement in the Environmental Dimension. CTCI received full score in eight indicators, notably environmental policy & management systems, materiality, policy influence, as well as corporate citizenship & philanthropy.

"Many of our clients around the world come from the emissions-intensive sectors, such as refineries, petrochemical plants, and power plants. At CTCI, we are determined to use our engineering expertise to help clients lower their carbon footprint," said John T. Yu, CTCI Group Chairman.

"Through green technologies, green contracting, and green investment, we work with partners and suppliers along the value chain to increase sustainable impact. Our sustainable commitment is reflected in our revenue composition. The share of green projects among our revenue stream has increased by 412% over the last 7 years, jumping from 23% in 2015 to 66% in 2022," he added.

"As a leading EPC company, CTCI knows the importance of showing leadership and setting example for the industry. Every year, CTCI hosts sustainable engineering forums in Taiwan to share insights and best practices, so as to propel common growth."

"Our achievement in sustainability partly comes from the effort of our staff, who are more than ever aware of the importance of sustainability nowadays. Partly it comes from the strategies we have in place, such as incorporating net zero targets into our KPIs and establishing high-ranking ESG office and Chief Sustainability Officer."

CTCI supports the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign, which is led by the Science Based Targets initiative. Utilizing energy-saving technologies in projects that it has undertaken between 2019 and 2021, CTCI has helped clients reduce 11.7 million tons CO 2e . Moreover, CTCI is committed to achieving net zero emissions at its offices by 2030 and net zero emissions at all fabrication sites by 2050.

CTCI plays an active role in corporate citizenship. Through the educational foundation— CTCI Education Foundation— that it has founded, CTCI holds regular educative programs that benefit the public, such as little engineers summer camp, CTCI ESG Award, industry-academia ESG exchange programs, and free engineering course platform "CTCI Learning". These are aligned to UN's sustainable development goals and help engage the public in sustainability. Notably, with over 250 courses in collection, CTCI Learning helps pass down four decades of CTCI engineering expertise.

CTCI is the only engineering company so far in Taiwan that has been selected for inclusion in the DJSI indices, a family of best-in-class benchmarks for investors who wish to reflect their sustainability convictions in their investment portfolios. The Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index comprises emerging market sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

CTCI (TWSE: 9933, TPEx: 5209, TPEx: 6803) is a global engineering services provider that offers a comprehensive range of services, products, and solutions. Since its founding in 1979, CTCI has strived to deliver the world's most reliable engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and project management services. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CTCI serves the hydrocarbon, petrochemical, power, environmental, transportation, advanced technology facilities, and industrial markets. The company is Taiwan's leading EPC services provider, with about 7,000 employees in around 40 operation bases spanning across more than 10 countries. It is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ Emerging Markets Index.

