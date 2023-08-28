DJI Returns To IFA To Show First-In-Class Imaging Solutions For Everyone

The Leading Drone And Camera Innovator Brings Its Groundbreaking Product Portfolio For A High-Profile Hands-On Customer Experience To Messe Berlin

BERLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, is returning to IFA for the first time since 2019 to give attendees a high-profile, immersive experience with its unmatched aerial, handheld, and cinematography product portfolio. With its complete suite of popular consumer and professional drones and stabilizers, as well as its pioneering enterprise technologies, DJI invites the public from September 1-5 to its booth to offer hands-on product demos and interactive workshops, to see what's possible in the world of groundbreaking imaging solutions.

Visitors can find the DJI booth in Hall 22B.

"We are excited to return to Europe's largest consumer electronics show, IFA," said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI. "Our goal is to share our full consumer, professional and enterprise product portfolio with existing users who trust our products for their first-in-class technology, safety, and reliability as well as visitors who would like to discover trailblazing imaging solutions for the first time to transform their lives and turn their imagination into reality".

See How DJI Enables Everyone to Be A Creator

Guests at the DJI IFA booth can enjoy hands-on experience with the recently launched dual-camera DJI Air 3 and Osmo Action 4, the ultimate flexible on-the-ground and underwater companion for adventure enthusiasts. Also on display are products for a large variety of consumer and professional applications, such as the sub-249-gram, ideal entry-level but high-quality Mini 3 Pro drone; the world's first three-optical-camera drone, the Mavic 3 Pro (Cine); the world's first 4-axis cinema camera, Ronin 4D and other handheld products such as the RS 3 series, the DJI Pocket 2 and Osmo Mobile 6.

One of the highlights of DJI's booth will be a specially-designed 135m3 area where users can try out first-person-view (FPV) flying with DJI Avata and DJI Goggles 2. This allows them to move through an obstacle course and feel Avata's astonishing performance, agility, and easy control for the ultimate immersive flight experience.

DJI has also designed a stimulating real-life scenario with actors to enable visitors to get the best footage out of its wide range of professional products to unleash their creativity to the maximum.

Immerse Yourself in DJI Enterprise Solutions

At IFA 2023, DJI will also highlight how the company unfailingly supports public safety officers, infrastructure inspectors, wildlife conservationists, and many other users around the world who count on DJI's pioneering enterprise products to perform their tasks more efficiently, more safely, and more reliably. Visitors will be able to learn how the DJI Matrice 350 RTK, the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise Series, and other hard- and software solutions offer tailor-made solutions for a large number of use cases that benefit society at large.

Learn, Create, and Share

In order to learn, create and share, DJI will host a series of professional and consumer workshops from filmmaking experts and DJI's own team of product managers at IFA. These workshops are completely open to all IFA visitors to share the skill and passion of filmmaking and learn how easy it is to create high-quality content.

See You at IFA

IFA will open its doors at Messe Berlin from September 1-5, 2023. Visitors can find the DJI booth in Hall 22B.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

For more information, visit our:

Website: www.dji.com

Online Store: www.store.dji.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DJI

Instagram: www.instagram.com/DJIGlobal

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DJIGlobal

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dji

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/DJI

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2193442/Visitors_find_DJI_booth_Hall_22B.jpg

SOURCE DJI