Achieve More Delivery with DJI's Next-Generation Delivery Drone, Carrying Up to 100 kg with Longer Flight Distance and Improved Power Efficiency.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world's leader in civil drones and creative camera technology, today launches the DJI FlyCart 100 ( FC100 ) to the global market. Building on the industry-defining FlyCart 30, which made aerial delivery possible on Mount Everest, DJI's next-generation delivery drone features a higher payload capacity of up to 100 kg, faster charging, and an intelligent safety system with LiDAR, a parachute, and multi-sensor obstacle avoidance. For improved flight operations management, DJI is also introducing the DJI Delivery App and the DJI DeliveryHub.

DJI Redefines Aerial Delivery with DJI FlyCart 100

"DJI continues to innovate to meet industry needs. Even in the early days of aerial delivery, our advanced civilian drone technology has become the trusted solution globally for emergency response, construction, and supply chain logistics – from transporting air tanks and trash on Mount Everest to delivering emergency supplies after the devastating floods," says Hao Jin, the Head of DJI Delivery Sales at DJI. "With the next-generation DJI FC100, we built a drone that can deliver more – in payload capacity, endurance, and safety - and support more applications across more industries."

Greater Payload Capacity Up to 100 kg (Max Takeoff Weight Up to 170 kg )

The FC100 is designed to operate in the most challenging environments, climbing mountains and over rivers, lakes, and bays. Building on its predecessor's coaxial four-axis, eight-blade, multi-rotor configuration, the FC100 features an optimized wing design, 62-inch carbon fiber propellers, and larger motors with more torque. With these improvements, it can carry up to 65 kg payloads for 12 km with the dual-battery configuration – a significant improvement from 30 kg. Similarly, with the emergency single-battery configuration, it can now carry up to 80 kg for 6 km, compared to 40 kg.

Ultra-Fast Charging

The FC100's Energy System now supports ultra-fast charging with a C12000 charger or D14000iE generator. Combined with the dual battery hot-swapping and battery redundancy design, operations can continue uninterrupted. Each 41Ah battery can be heated through the DJI Battery Incubator to ensure optimal performance in cold weather. The batteries can work with various chargers indoors and outdoors.

New Flagship Winch System

The FC100 features the new Flagship Winch System, which is equipped with an electric hook for more efficient loading and unloading. The winch features a 30-meter cable, offering both automatic and manual release and retrieval options. It can also maintain a retractable speed of 1.2 m/s when handling heavy loads, ensuring efficient and reliable operation.

Improved Operational Safety for Multiple Scenarios

The FC100's Intelligent Safety System is equipped with multiple sensors, including high-precision LiDAR for terrain mapping, millimeter-wave Radar for all-around detection, and a penta-vision system for better environmental awareness. It also features an integrated parachute that can be opened in an emergency to effectively slow down the touchdown speed to 7m/s and minimize the risk to people and property. Featuring a water- and dust-resistant IP55 rating, the FC100 can operate in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 40°C, withstand winds of up to 12 m/s, and fly at altitudes of up to 6,000 meters.

Stay in Control with the DJI Delivery App and the DJI DeliveryHub

The all-new DJI Delivery App enables pilots to operate the FC100 with their controller, featuring new features such as A-B Route Operation Mode and AR Display. They can also view the drone's real-time flight status and cargo transport details from the streamlined interface. Meanwhile, DJI DeliveryHub serves as a one-stop air delivery management platform, facilitating efficient multi-platform collaboration. It supports efficient operation planning, comprehensive operation status monitoring, centralized team resource management, and data collection and analysis. FC100 can be customized to support PSDK and high-power interfaces for third-party payloads.

Availability

The FC100 is available for purchase through authorized DJI Delivery dealers . Learn more: https://www.dji.com/flycart-100

1 All data was measured using a production model in a controlled environment. Product specifications may vary locally to align with local legal and policy frameworks. For more information, please refer to our official website: https://www.dji.com/flycart-100

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838637/DJI_Redefines_Aerial_Delivery_DJI_FlyCart_100.jpg