DJI Dock 3 Delivers "Drone in a Box" Enterprise Solution For 24/7 Remote Operations

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civil drones and creative camera technology, today launches DJI Dock 3, the company's first "Drone in a Box" solution that supports vehicle mounting, empowering 24/7 remote operations in various environments. Meeting the needs for public safety, emergency response, and infrastructure inspection, Dock 3 comes with the all-new DJI Matrice 4D or DJI Matrice 4TD drone that offers improved flight and protection performance.

"As the world's most trusted solution for aerial operations in public safety and infrastructure maintenance, DJI continues to push the boundaries of what's possible," said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI. "With DJI Dock 3, we're proud to deliver innovative and reliable solutions that can flexibly adapt to the needs of operators on the ground."

Adaptable to Extreme Environments

Designed for critical operations in extreme conditions, DJI Dock 3 can operate and charge seamlessly in extreme temperatures up to 50°C and as low as -30°C when pre-heated. Its design further safeguards its internal system with an exceptional IP56 dust and water-resistant rating.

Flexible Deployment, Ultra-Long Transmission

DJI Dock 3 can flexibly support emergency operations and long-distance inspections. Optimized for vehicle-mounted deployments, it supports horizontal calibration and cloud-based calibrations. For higher efficiency, two docks can be simultaneously deployed on a single vehicle for dual-drone rotations.

High-Performance DJI Matrice 4D and 4TD

The all-new DJI Matrice 4D and 4TD drones are IP55-rated and feature an extended 54 minutes of forward-flight time and 47 minutes of hovering. Both drones have a wide-angle camera, a medium tele camera, a tele camera, and a Laser Range Finder. The Night Scene mode offers full-color night vision, and the 4TD offers additional IR-Cut Filter features for black-and-white night vision. With the DJI RC Plus 2 Enterprise remote controller, the drones can fly standalone or with an innovative onboard relay function to extend the drone's operational range.

Other Notable Features

Intelligent Operation for Efficient Missions : DJI FlightHub 2 can further enhance the dock's remote operations. Once a flight route is set, intelligent settings enable the drone to automatically identify vehicles and vessels or detect infrared temperature anomalies. Changes to an area can also be analyzed with the new intelligent change detection feature.





DJI FlightHub 2 can further enhance the dock's remote operations. Once a flight route is set, intelligent settings enable the drone to automatically identify vehicles and vessels or detect infrared temperature anomalies. Changes to an area can also be analyzed with the new intelligent change detection feature. Precise Maneuvering in Complex Environments: An Obstacle Sensing Module can be added to equip the Matrice 4D/4TD drone with LiDAR and millimeter-wave radar technology.





An Obstacle Sensing Module can be added to equip the Matrice 4D/4TD drone with LiDAR and millimeter-wave radar technology. Gimbal-Following Spotlight and Real-Time Speaker: The DJI AL1 SpotLight can illuminate subjects up to 100 meters away. The DJI AS1 Speaker can broadcast up to 300 meters away, up to 114 decibels at a distance of 1 meter.





The DJI AL1 SpotLight can illuminate subjects up to 100 meters away. The DJI AS1 Speaker can broadcast up to 300 meters away, up to 114 decibels at a distance of 1 meter. Flight Termination System for C6 Compliance: The FTS module can be manually triggered to terminate a flight if it enters strictly regulated airspace.





The FTS module can be manually triggered to terminate a flight if it enters strictly regulated airspace. Industry-Leading Privacy Controls: DJI puts customers in control of their data. Users must opt-in to share photos or videos with DJI, and US-based users can no longer sync flight logs with DJI servers. For heightened data security needs, Local Data Mode can sever the app's Internet connection. Learn more: DJI Trust Center

Availability

The DJI Dock 3 is available for purchase through authorized DJI Enterprise dealers.

Contact us: https://enterprise.dji.com/dock-3#contact-us

Learn more: https://enterprise.dji.com/dock-3

The DJI Care Enterprise Plus and the Official Extended Warranty Service offer a comprehensive protection plan for DJI Matrice 4D/4TD Series, covering various damages. Offerings may vary by country/region.

*Dock 3 Accessory; Sold separately **All data measured with a production model in a controlled environment.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

