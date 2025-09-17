1-Inch large CMOS sensor, Nightscape Omnidirectional Sensing, true vertical shooting and 225° flexible gimbal rotation combine for the ultimate all-in-one mini drone

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today introduces the Mini 5 Pro. Featuring the world's first[1] 1-inch sensor in a mini camera drone, an Intelligent Flight Battery providing up to 36 minutes of flight time[1] and upgraded ActiveTrack 360°, the palm-sized, lightweight drone, is made to capture life's beautiful moments and preserve treasured memories in stunning detail.

DJI Brings World First to the Sky with Mini 5 Pro

Pro-level Imaging in a Compact Body

The Mini 5 Pro debuts a 50MP 1-inch large sensor, preserving even minute details in low-light conditions such as sunsets and nightscapes; and a new 48mm Med-Tele mode with higher digital zoom resolution than previous models, to make subjects stand out with greater texture and adds depth. Furthermore, DJI's portrait optimization enhances portraits' brightness, contrast and skin tones to make them look naturally radiant with more vivid expressions.

Cinematic and Flexible Settings as Standard

With 4K/60fps HDR video up to 14 stops of dynamic range[1] are achievable to capture cinematic footage in high-contrast scenes, such as detailed views of cloud textures during sunrise and sunset.

For those wanting to slow things down with creative flexibility in post-production, Mini 5 Pro supports slow-motion video recording at 4K/120fps.

When it comes to color modes, Mini 5 Pro can record 10-bit video using H.265 encoding, delivering refined color performance, with the maximum ISO raised to 12800. In D-Log M and HLG color modes, the maximum ISO is raised to 3200 for greater brightness and more details in urban night scenes.

With 225° roll rotation, the gimbal enables flexible and dynamic camera movement. Capture creative rotating footage with intelligent modes like QuickShot Rotate, Timelapse, Spotlight, and Waypoint Flight. Instantly shoot skyscrapers, waterfalls and vibrant city scenes with the camera's True Vertical Shooting. No cropping is needed and with every photo and video ready for social media.

Confident Flight Even in Low Light

Mini 5 Pro features a forward-facing LiDAR and multiple vision sensors for nightscape omnidirectional obstacle sensing, making return-to-home safer. In city nightscapes, it actively detects and avoids obstacles and return paths for worry-free night flying. With sufficient light, it can memorize flight routes, enabling safe takeoff and return even without a satellite signal[1].

With forward-facing LiDAR, fisheye lenses on the front and rear; binocular lenses and a 3D infrared sensor on the bottom, omnidirectional obstacle sensing is achieved for safer flights[1].

Nightscape Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing[1] provides robust safety for night photography, allowing the user to create with confidence and efficiency[1]. With the forward-facing LiDAR, Mini 5 Pro detects obstacles like tall buildings even in low-light conditions and intelligently maneuvers upward, ensuring safer returns during nighttime flights[1].

Powered by real-time vision positioning and mapping technologies, Mini 5 Pro memorizes flight paths when adequate lighting is available[1]. This non-GNSS RTH ensures a safe return even when taking off from locations without satellite signals, such as balconies.

With L1 + L5 dual-band GNSS, Mini 5 Pro connects to more satellites, for improved signal stability and precise positioning.

Upgraded ActiveTrack 360° The upgraded ActiveTrack 360° offers customizable tracking for various scenarios, and features more stable and safer tracking performance than previous models. Whether filming a stroll by the beach or a bike ride on a weaving road, it detects sports scenarios and will select the right mode for optimal framing and tracking, all enhanced to balance speed, agility, and safety. Along with features including MasterShots, QuickShots, Free Panorama, Off-State QuickTransfer, Mini 5 Pro allows creators to capture stunning moments like a pro.

For more product information: https://www.dji.com/mini-5-pro

For more images and assets: bit.ly/mini-5-pro

1 - Always observe local laws and regulations and ensure the aircraft has obtained relevant certifications and airspace authorizations before flying.

- The term "world's first" refers to the fact that, DJI Mini 5 Pro is the market's first 1-inch sensor in a mini near-250g drone, as of September 17th, 2025.

- All data was tested in controlled conditions. Actual experience may vary. For more details, please refer to https://www.dji.com/mini-5-pro

