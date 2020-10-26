DJI and Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team have lift-off

DJI will supply the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team with latest aerial imagery and creative camera technology to bring racing fans closer to the action on and off the track

DJI, global leader for civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, to become an Official Team Supplier of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team

Ian James : "We are continually looking at innovative ways to bring our fans closer to the team. In our conversations with DJI, we soon discovered that we share the same values as technology companies, both pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible."

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the latest Official Supplier to the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team, are the number one choice for aerial imaging and creative camera technology across the globe. The Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team, will be utilizing a wide range of DJI aerial and handheld products to bring fans closer to the action through digital content both on and off the track. Driven by a passion for constant innovation, the two companies will bring revolutionary products and creative storytelling into Formula E racing.

"In our conversations with DJI, we soon discovered that we share the same values," said Team Principal, Ian James. "DJI is constantly striving to develop new ideas for their technologies in order to extend the boundaries of what is technically feasible. That's exactly what we do in Formula E. The series has become a pioneer of technological innovation, sustainability and electric mobility. We're looking forward to working with DJI and to being able to deploy their advanced technologies and creative expertise in the Formula E environment."

Since the Mexico City E-Prix, the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team have been using DJI products such as the DJI Action camera. The multiple camera modes of the DJI Action camera provide versatility to the user and the durable, robust design allows the capture of smooth 4k footage in some of the most challenging technical environments.

"DJI is excited to work with the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team and to be a part of one of the world's leading motorsports series," said Basile David,

Head of Partnerships at DJI, "The shared values of the two brands - driving change and progress through innovation and the pursuit for excellence through collaboration - will enable us to take creative storytelling to new heights. The footage captured from DJI's drone and handheld camera technology will enable a new and immersive viewing experience for fans of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team as well as motorsports enthusiasts around the world."

Visit this link for the partnership announcement teaser video: https://youtu.be/gRHPJx1dsTY

Stay tuned to DJI's and Benz Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team's social media channels for more great content to come!

To download images and assets, please click here.

About DJI

DJI is a global leader in developing and manufacturing civilian drones and aerial imaging technology for personal and professional use. DJI was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable, and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI's global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation, and many other industries.

