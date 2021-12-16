Divine Soul Yoga Makes Breakthrough; Records Reverse Signs of Ageing in Human Cells with a 57 % Increase in Telomere Length

During a ground-breaking study conducted with an independent research agency, healthy individuals aged 25-62 years adopted the spiritual path of healing, Yoga & meditation with Divine Soul Yoga in their lifestyle and its effect on the telomere length. Within the period of just two months under DSY's program, before and after the experiment was conducted using blood samples, and the results demonstrated an increase in average telomere length.

Sharing his thoughts on the ground-breaking study and its impressive results, Dr. Deepak Mittal, Founder- Divine Soul Yoga, said, "We have opened up a new era of hope for human beings with our 'Eternal Youth Meditation and Healing' programme. In the initial experiment, we have witnessed an increase of approx. 57% in the telomere length as a result of Yoga and meditation. It is a significant breakthrough that will benefit individuals in a big way as biological aging process may be slowed down or reversed with Yoga & healing. It will empower individuals to come out of the issues related to the health of the cells and live a healthy life."

The positive results from the study prove that the human cells can be healed, which may also address critical problems like cancer, stress, and many more health issues.

