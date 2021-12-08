Diverse Applications of Bioactive Ingredients on the Rise For Skincare to Health Supplements

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The global marketplace has witnessed a paradigm shift from curative practices to preventive management in healthcare, making it one of the prime growth factors for bioactive ingredients, such as probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, omega-3, and others. The rising preference for dietary supplements/health supplements for controlling healthcare costs is also likely to consequence well for the market growth of bioactive ingredients. According to the United Nations population data, Europe and Japan are home to the largest aging populations in the world, where one in four of all Europeans is aged 60 years and over. Italy, Germany, France, Denmark, and Spain, among others, are some of the major European countries with the highest percentage of aging population. The diverse applications of bioactive ingredients, ranging from skin to bones, and increased awareness about their benefits among the consumers across the globe have played key roles in meeting the daily nutritional requirement of the consumers who seek to maintain their health through supplements and fortified food and beverages. This, in turn, has significantly accelerated the growth of the market studied. Furthermore, various government initiatives are being taken to increase the consumption of fortified food and beverages, especially in the developing countries, like China and India, which in turn, will eventually accelerate the growth of the market studied through 2025. A report from Mordor Intelligence said that the global bioactive ingredients market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.27% during the period of 2020-2025. Active companies in the markets today include: Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: SNBH), The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL), Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI), LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (OTC: LVMUY), Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY).

The Mordor Intelligence report continued: "The consumers primarily in countries, like the United States, India, China, and Germany, among others, are increasingly seeking food and beverage products containing functional ingredients, such as probiotics, vitamins, and others to ward off illnesses or help with existing health issues. This, in turn, has paved the way for bioingredient manufacturers to penetrate the functional food and beverage sector with innovative bioactive ingredients. Over recent years, consumers have increasingly become concerned about the quality of ingredients used in foods and beverages. In addition, the growing prevalence of risk factors, such as obesity, diabetes, stress, and high blood pressure, has increased the awareness about the need for a healthy diet to stay fit. These factors are encouraging vendors to introduce innovative products that have high nutritional value, thereby fueling the market growth of bio ingredients."

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: SNBH) BREAKING NEWS: Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. Launches its "Oeuvre Skincare" Luxury Product Line – Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. ("Sentient Brands" and the "Company"), a next-level product and brand development company focused on creating beauty, wellness, and lifestyle consumer brands within the $6.5 billion luxury and prestige beauty market space, today announced its launch of Oeuvre Skincare, a high-end collection of luxury bioactive skincare products, through the Company's direct-to-consumer OeuvreSkincare.com platform.

Oeuvre - "A Body of Art" - is a next-generation luxury skincare product line and lifestyle brand derived from the Company's proprietary OE Complex: CBD + Gemstones + Bioactives. Oeuvre Skincare products contain proprietary formulations of synergistically balanced luxury ingredients, combined with the Company's rigorous commitment to formulating 'Clean Beauty' products without toxins, irritants, and unnecessary additives. Oeuvre Skincare products are non-toxic, ungendered, and contain zero GMO, retinyl palmitate, petroleum, mineral oil, parabens, sulfates, or synthetic colors. Product offerings under the Oeuvre Skincare product line include:

Purifying Exfoliator

Replenishing Oil

Ultra-Nourishing Face Cream

Revitalizing Eye Cream

For more information about the Company's Oeuvre Skincare line of products, please visit: www.OeuvreSkincare.com

"We are excited to launch Oeuvre, our breakthrough beauty and wellness-centric lifestyle brand, which we believe represents a unique opportunity as Oeuvre is positioned at the intersection of CBD, beauty and wellness in the luxury sector.", said George Furlan, CEO & COO of Sentient Brands. Mr. Furlan continued, "Oeuvre has been developed by our team of seasoned industry veterans who have been instrumental in developing and launching world-class brands. Oeuvre's initial launch is in North and South America with a planned global expansion, and additional future product line extensions and product drops intended, which we believe will continue to resonate with our customers."

James Mansour, CMO of Sentient Brands, added, "After three years of development, we are delighted to announce the launch of Oeuvre - a brand that elevates skincare to an artform. We created Oeuvre out of a personal vision and commitment to our earth and our customers: all Oeuvre products are luxuriously clean and high-performing - using only safe, ethically and environmentally responsible ingredients. Every aspect of the process to create Oeuvre is suffused with our passion, artistry, and beneficial intentions." CONTINUED… Read the Sentient Brands Holdings full press release by going to: https://www.sentientbrands.com/press-releases

In other news and developments of note in the markets this week:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) recently announced the following updates to its Asia/Pacific leadership, which are effective February 1, 2022.

Joy Fan will be promoted to President and CEO, China. She will report directly to Peter Jueptner in his new role as President, International, and she will remain a member of ELC's Executive Leadership Team. Following the recent announcement that Mark Loomis, currently President, Asia/Pacific, will be taking on a new role as President, North America, Matthew Growdon, currently General Manager, Japan, will be promoted to Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia/Pacific, also reporting directly to Peter. He will become a member of the Executive Leadership Team, leading all markets in Asia/Pacific, excluding mainland China. Mainland China will be elevated to report directly into the International organization.

"This important evolution in our regional enterprise structure reflects our dedication to leveraging the unique talents, local expertise, and proven track records of internally-trained leaders across the organization. As we continue to elevate our commitment to China and Chinese consumers, these updates will also reinforce our focus on Asia/Pacific to realize future business growth," said Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to elevate Joy and Matthew, two seasoned and globally-minded strategic leaders at the helm of our China and Asia/Pacific businesses."

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) recently reported third quarter earnings results. The company reported net sales of $1.681 billion for the third quarter ended Oct. 30, 2021, compared to net sales of $1.702 billion for the third quarter ended Oct. 31, 2020. Sales for the third quarter of 2021 increased 53 percent compared to sales of $1.099 billion in 2019.

Reported earnings per share from continuing operations for the third quarter ended Oct. 30, 2021, were $0.66 compared to $0.69 for the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2020. Third quarter operating income from continuing operations was $408.5 million compared to $436.1 million last year, and net income from continuing operations was $177.1 million compared to $196.1 million last year. Reported results from continuing operations above include a 2021 pre-tax loss of $89.1 million ($0.25 per share) and a 2020 pre-tax loss of $52.7 million ($0.14 per share) on the early extinguishment of debt.

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (OTC: LVMUY) recently recorded revenue of 44.2 billion euros in the first nine months of 2021, up 46% compared to 2020. Organic revenue growth over the period was 40% compared to 2020. Compared to 2019, organic growth over the first nine months of 2021 was 11%, with trends in the third quarter (+ 11%) comparable to those of the first half, both by activity and by region. The Fashion & Leather Goods business group, which reached record levels over the period, recorded organic growth of 38% compared to the third quarter of 2019, identical to that recorded over the first six months of the year. The United States and Asia continued to see double-digit growth.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) recently hosted an Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange. At the event, Coty will provide an update on the significant progress made on the Company's six strategic pillars, elaborate on key upcoming operational milestones, report on its comprehensive transformation "All-In To Win" program, and announce its financial goals through FY25 and beyond.

Sue Y. Nabi, Chief Executive Officer of Coty, said: "Coty has reclaimed its position as a true beauty powerhouse. We expect to outperform the beauty market through FY25 and beyond. I am very proud of the significant progress our teams have made, delivering against each of our strategic pillars. I am more confident than ever in Coty's future and our ability to deliver significant value for all of our stakeholders. Coty's unique and beautiful portfolio of brands, our talented team, and our single-minded focus on delivering sustainable, profitable growth, coupled with targeted reinvestment, are enabling us to evolve. We continue to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities in prestige fragrances, skincare, China, clean beauty and e-commerce."

