District Cooling Market to Exhibit 7.77% CAGR, Burgeoning Demand for Construction and Infrastructural Activities to Drive Market: Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, India, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower has recently announced the world's first unmanned district cooling plant in UAE. The plant construction is 80% complete and once it is fully operational, the plant will have a total capacity of 50,000 refrigeration tones. The company plans to meet the demand for district cooling services of hotels in the UAE. Rising support from the government in GCC countries is driving the global district cooling market. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "District Cooling Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2026," as per the report, the global market was worth USD 21.88 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 39.94 Billion by 2026, to exhibit a CAGR of 7.77% between 2018 and 2026.

District_Cooling_Market

Browse Complete Report Details

with Table of Content and Figures: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com

/industry-reports/district-cooling-market-100090

Rising focus on increasing energy efficiency and optimum use of renewable energy are the two biggest contributions to maintain global temperature below 2 degrees Celsius. The district cooling market size is expected to increase owing to the dominance of GCC countries such as the Middle East & Africa. Construction and infrastructural activities are increasing in these countries, which is stoking demand for district cooling systems. The district cooling market is growing in Qatar owing to the economic diversification for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Government is heavily funding to build top-notch facilities for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Such initiatives are expected to drive the district cooling market growth in the forthcoming years. The report helps to understand the market dynamics and structure by identifying different market segments with their respective marker figures. The market used different analysis to understand the regional situation of the market. In addition to this, the market offers detailed information on drivers, opportunities, trends, threats, and restraints. Analysts in the report analyzed the competitive landscape by covering different key players and their developments in district cooling.

Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/district-cooling-market-100090

Commercial Segment to Hold 61.14% Share in the Global Market

The demand for district cooling is increasing across residential, commercial, and industrial. Of these, the commercial is expected to cover the major portion of the district cooling market share in the forecast years. As per the report, the segment accounts for 61.14% of the overall market share. Escalating demand for air conditioning across educational institutes, IT parks, business parks, and others is likely to leverage the growth of this segment. Companies are increasingly investing in energy-efficient technology along with rising popularity on sustainability, which is driving the segment's growth. Other segments such as residential and industrial are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market owing to the rising developments in large scale projects in GCC countries.

Demand for Electric Chillers to Outgrow Other Technologies as They Occupy 50% Less Floor Space

Adoption of different district cooling technologies can help organizations to complete large-scale projects efficiently and on time. Electric chillers and absorption chillers are some of the well-known technologies, however electric chillers are preferred owing to their better co-efficient performance or COP. These chillers occupy 50% lesser floor space as compared to absorption chillers, thereby increasing their adoption.

Saudi Arabia and UAE to Cover Over 75% of the Middle East and Africa Market Share

Among regions, the district cooling market in the Middle East & Africa was valued at USD 7.79 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register considerable growth in the forecast years. Governments and private players are making heavy investments in energy-efficient cooling systems to ensure sustainable environment. Among countries, maximum contribution comes from Saudi Arabia and UAE as these two countries cover more than 75% of the overall district cooling installed capacity in the region.

Following MEA, North America emerged as the second-largest market owing to the rising focus on reducing carbon emissions. Majority of the institutional buildings and airports in the U.S. are connected with district cooling network to fulfil the demand for air conditioning. Other regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific are expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Maintaining a sustainable environment is the first priority of governments and market players. Installing a district cooling system can help in the reduction of GHG emissions and eventually helps to save energy.

Some of the leading players in the global district cooling market are:

ENGIE

National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed)

Empower (Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation)

Emicool

Veolia

Enwave Energy Corporation

Petronas

Shinryo Corporation

Keppel Corporation Limited

Ramboll

Singapore Power Ltd.

Fortum

Vattenfall

Logstor

Danfoss

Stellar Energy

Marafeq Qatar

SNC Lavalin

Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/district-cooling-market-100090

Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries



Latest Technological Advancement



Regulatory Landscape



Industry SWOT Analysis



Porters Five Forces Analysis



Value Chain Analysis

Global District Cooling Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Technology (USD Billion) ('000 RT)



Electric Chillers





Absorption Chillers





Others



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End User (USD Billion) ('000 RT)



Residential





Industrial





Commercial



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region (USD Billion) ('000 RT)



North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Continued..

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/district-cooling-market-100090

Browse Related Reports:

Generator Sales Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Fuel Type (Gas, Diesel, Others), By Power Rating (Below 75kVA, 75-375kVA, 375-750kVA, Above 750kVA), By Application (Stand By, Peak Shaving, Continuous), By End-User (Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, Residential, Marine, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Commercial, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Power Rental Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Rating (Below 75 KVA, 75 – 375 KVA, 375 – 750 KVA, Above 750 KVA), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Natural Gas and LPG, Others), By Application (Continuous, Stand By, Peak Load), By End-Use (Mining, Construction, Utility, Events, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Small Hydropower Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Capacity (Below 1 MW, 1 – 10 MW) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Field-Erected Cooling Towers Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Design (Natural Draft, Forced Draft, Induced Draft), By Type (Dry, Wet), By Application (HVAC, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998633/District_Cooling_Market.jpg

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights