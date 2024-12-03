Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market worth $2,630.7 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=113715879

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 1,411.7 million Estimated Value by 2030 $ 2,630.7 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2024–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Fiber Type, Operating Principle, Scattering Process, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High costs of distributed sensor technologies Key Market Opportunities Growing emphasis on data-driven decision making Key Market Drivers Rapid digitalization and automation in oil & gas sector

By vertical, oil & gas is projected to hold largest market share in distributed fiber optic sensor market by 2030.

In 2023, the oil & gas segment held the largest share in the distributed fiber optic sensor market and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. One of the key factors being the strong demand for DFOS in exploration and drilling activities. Fiber optic sensors' capability to measure temperature and strain at multiple locations via a single fiber using multiplexing technology has fueled segmental growth. DFOS systems within the oil & gas industry allow for maximum optimization of production in offshore and inland oilfields. Significant investments have been made into this technology by major players such as SLB (US) and Halliburton (US), and it remains the most ideal and cost-effective solution to long-distance well and pipeline monitoring.

Raman scattering effect segment in distributed fiber optic sensor market to account for largest market share in 2024.

The Raman Scattering method holds the largest share of the distributed fiber optic sensor market currently and same trend is expected to be witnessed during the forecast period. The Raman scattering technique excites an incident light wave that causes the vibrations of molecules in optical fibers. The wave backscattered from the waveguide is composed of two separated portions of the optical pulse: the Stokes and anti-Stokes wavelengths. The ratio of these wavelengths determines the temperature. This technique is mainly used to measure the temperatures of wells in the oil & gas industry. Besides, Raman scattering helps in examining the compositions and properties of products like petroleum, crude oil, and diesel. It plays a very important role in quickly and precisely examining the products of oil and gas. One of the key advantages of Raman- based sensing systems is their ability to operate over long distances, typically up to several kilometers, while maintaining high accuracy.

Asia Pacific expected to witness the highest CAGR in the distributed fiber optic sensor market during the forecast period.

The distributed fiber optic sensor industry in Asia Pacific includes economies such as China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rising construction activities and the expansion of power transmission cables in technologically advancing countries such as India and China promote to the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensors market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the strong presence of the oil & gas vertical in these regions is also driving the market. Infrastructure and technology adoption advancements in India, coupled with the government's initiatives in development, contribute greatly to opening up vast opportunities for the deployment of distributed fiber optic sensors. Since it is rapidly growing in terms of economy and technology, these sensors will be beneficial for any applications related to energy, construction, and industrial monitoring.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the distributed fiber optic sensor companies are SLB (US), Halliburton (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Weatherford (US), Luna Innovations Incorporated (US), OFS Fitel, LLC (US), Bandweaver (UK), Omnisens (Switzerland), AP Sensing (Germany), and DarkPulse Inc (US), among others.

