Distributed Control Systems Market Growth to Propel Based on Increasing Demand for Energy & Speedy Industrialization Till 2020 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market is anticipated to reach US$ 20.39 billion by 2020. This is attributed to the ever-increasing demand for energy along with speedy industrialization. The major industries and large power plants make use of distributed control systems for improving plant efficiency, reliability of control, and quality of process. The verticals where they find their presence include food processing units, oil & gas, nuclear power plants, water management systems, and automobile industries.

Market Scope:

It is a known fact that internet-based system makes way for proper integration and also does polish operational functionality; thanks to remote access. Besides, distributed control systems are capable of catering to loads of I/O points at a time. The networking abilities do prove to be useful in program management. The output is seen as control signals to several motors, valves, actuators, and the other essentials. Plus, the objective of pocket-friendliness is met as installation costs get reduced by having condensed the control functions adjacent to the plant through remote access (as stated above).

Market Segmentation & Significance:

The distributed control systems market is segmented based on application, component, and geography. By application, the segmentation goes like continuous and batch-oriented process. Pharmaceutical companies ask for batch-oriented process as product volume is pretty small. Continuous process comes into picture when bigger volumes of products need to be catered to; that too, all in one go.

By component, the distributed control systems (DCS) industry spans service, hardware, and software. Hardware components are further classified as I/O modules, workstations, networking hardware, and controllers. By geography, the market says North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and MEA. North America is the torchbearer due to the fact that close to 5 million buildings all over North America need to be retrofitted. This increases the potential for distributed control systems herein. Asia Pacific will witness the highest growth due to urbanization increasing at an alarming rate. Economic slowdown will put growth in Europe to a standstill.

Players:

The players contributing to the distributed control systems market include Toshiba International, Rockwell Automation, Omron, Mitsubishi, Invensys, NovaTech Process Solutions, Metso Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric, Yokogawa Electric, Honeywell, Siemens AG, Azbil, and ABB. Organic growth is being focused on. For example – Honeywell launched "Experion LX" for process automation that is said to have a broad scale of operation; right from single controller and computer to loads of controllers and stations.

Market Segment:

Distribution Control Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, 2012 - 2020)

Hardware



Software



Services

Distribution Control Systems End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, 2012 - 2020)

Chemical



Metal and Mining



Oil and Gas



Pharmaceutical



Power



Pulp and Paper



Water and Waste Water Treatment



Others

Distribution Control Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, 2012 - 2020)

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



RoW

