Distributed Control System Market worth $26.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distributed Control System Market is projected to reach USD 26.7 billion in 2028 from USD 19.9 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. A distributed control system (DCS) is an industrial automation solution widely utilized in process industries. Its main function is to enable plant control through a network of supervisory and control elements distributed throughout the facility. DCS is commonly employed in industries like food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals, where it efficiently manages manufacturing processes. These industries often involve continuous or complex batch-oriented production methods, and DCS effectively oversees and optimizes these processes for enhanced efficiency and productivity.

Distributed Control System Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 26.7 billion in 2028 Growth Rate 6.1% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Distributed Control System Market by Shipment Scale, Component, Application, End-Use industry, and Region. Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Replacement of aging grid infrastructure and the need for reliable T&D networks Key Market Drivers Growing investments in power generation, specifically from renewable energy sources

The Services segment, by component, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on component, the Distributed Control System Market has been segmented into software, hardware, and services. During the forecast period, the services segment is projected to experience the highest growth in the Distributed Control System (DCS) market. DCS services encompass a wide range of offerings, such as maintenance, installation, upgrades, plant asset management, alarm management, lifecycle services, migration services, consulting, simulation, training services, and technical assistance. The growing demand for plant optimization in various industries is a significant driver for the expansion of the services segment in the DCS market. As industries strive to enhance their operational efficiency and productivity, the need for expert services to implement, maintain, and optimize DCS solutions becomes increasingly essential, contributing to the rapid growth of this segment.

The Power Generation segment, by end-use industry, is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period

This report segments the Distributed Control System Market based on application into eight segments: Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Metals & Mining, Paper & Pulp, and Others. Power Generation segment is expect to hold the second largest share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed by the increasing foreign investments in upgradation and modernization of power grid infrastructure especially in Asia Pacific, North America and Europe region. The distributed control systems (DCS) plays an crucial role in this modernization effort by enabling advanced automation and control capabilities within the power grid. Further, distributed control systems are used in coal-fired power plants, gas-fired power plants, nuclear plants, hydropower plants, solar power plants, and wind power plants for process automation due to their ability to integrate PLCs, third-party controls, safety systems, and turbomachinery controls.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the Distributed Control System Industry

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest Distributed Control System Market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region, comprising major economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, are witnessing significant growth for due to rapid regional industrialization, urbanization, and economic growth, which are leading to the installation of new distributed control systems. Rising investments in power generation industry is expected to support market grow in Asia Pacific as it can attribute to the increasing demand for power from various areas, which in turn increases the demand for the distributed control system. Moreover, the automation is increasing in APAC across various industries because of the rising need for high-quality products and increasing production rates.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Distributed Control System Companies are Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson Electric Co. (US), and Honeywell International Inc. (US). The major strategies these players adopt include new product launches, contracts, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and investments & expansions.

Recent Developments

In February 2023 , ABB has recently launched the ABB Ability Symphony Plus distributed control system (DCS) in order to support digital transformation in the power generation and water industries. The latest Symphony Plus version will further enhance customers digital journey, through a simpler and secure OPC UA1 connection.

, ABB has recently launched the ABB Ability Symphony Plus distributed control system (DCS) in order to support digital transformation in the power generation and water industries. The latest Symphony Plus version will further enhance customers digital journey, through a simpler and secure OPC UA1 connection. In October 2022 , Emerson have signed a five-year agreement with LANXESS, a specialty chemicals company. Emerson will help drive the adoption of advanced automation technologies and enable more efficient project implementation that will allow LANXESS to achieve shorter time-to-market for new products.

, Emerson have signed a five-year agreement with LANXESS, a specialty chemicals company. Emerson will help drive the adoption of advanced automation technologies and enable more efficient project implementation that will allow LANXESS to achieve shorter time-to-market for new products. In October 2022 , Emerson has introduced a new version of its DeltaV distributed control system (DCS). DeltaV DCS Version 15 assists facilities in digitally transforming operations through increased production optimization and improved operator performance.

, Emerson has introduced a new version of its DeltaV distributed control system (DCS). DeltaV DCS Version 15 assists facilities in digitally transforming operations through increased production optimization and improved operator performance. In December 2022 , Valmet will deliver the Valmet DNA Automation System (DCS) and the Valmet IQ Quality Control System (QCS) to Schumacher Packaging's Myszków facility in Poland for the repair of the board machine 2. The aim is to increase the plant's output efficiency and product quality. The installation is set to begin in May 2023 .

, Valmet will deliver the Valmet DNA Automation System (DCS) and the Valmet IQ Quality Control System (QCS) to Schumacher Packaging's Myszków facility in for the repair of the board machine 2. The aim is to increase the plant's output efficiency and product quality. The installation is set to begin in . In November 2022 , Rockwell Automation launched the FLEXHA 5000TM I/O family, which provides high availability and continues the advancement of the PlantPAx Distributed Control System (DCS). It provides easily integrated design, allowing clients to observe more efficient engineering time, consistent operations, and optimized footprints.

