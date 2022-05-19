Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market size worth $ 36.78 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing utilization of wireless systems and the rising adoption of the antenna in consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, and other devices are expected to drive the Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market" By Offering (Components and Services), By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells, and Self-Organizing Network (SON)), By Vertical (Airports & Transportation, Industrial, Education, Healthcare, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market size was valued at USD 14.50 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 36.78 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Overview

The Antenna is the entity used as the intermediator between the radio waves propagating through space and current-carrying conductors. It works as the transducer that converts the radiofrequency field into alternating current and vice-versa. The two basic types of antenna are receiving antenna and transmitting antenna. Antennas can be designed to transmit and receive radio waves in all horizontal directions equally (omnidirectional antennas), or preferentially in a particular direction (directional, high-gain, or "beam" antennas).

The increasing utilization of wireless systems and wireless communications and the rising adoption of the antenna in consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, tablets, and other devices are expected to drive the Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market over the predicted years. Also, a significant rise in the need for smart antennas due to technological advancement in this segment expects a boost to the market in the coming years. Moreover, the growing utilization of RFID tags to serve security purposes and wireless computer networks is anticipated to fuel the market during the forecasted period. The increasing focus on developing LCP & MPI solutions due to the advent of 5G technology is likely to bolster the market growth. There are certain restraints and challenges faced which can hinder the market growth. Factors such as the huge cost of maintenance and the need for sophisticated infrastructure are likely to act as market restraints.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Cobham Wireless (Axell Wireless Ltd), CommScope Inc. Corning Inc., Comba Telecom Systems, American Tower Corporation, Boingo Wireless, Zinwave Limited, Dali Wireless Inc., Whoop Wireless, and AT&T Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market On the basis of Offering, Technology, Vertical, and Geography.

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market, By Offering

Components



Services

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market, By Technology

Carrier Wi-Fi



Small Cells



Self-Organizing Network (SON)

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market, By Vertical

Airports & Transportation



Industrial



Education



Healthcare



Others

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

