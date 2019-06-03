Disposable Syringe Market Size to be Enhanced by Increasing R&D Activities & Development of Self-Injection Devices With High Efficiency: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The global disposable syringe market is expected to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period. Syringe is a medical instrument for injecting any fluid in form of medicine into the body of human beings or any other animal. Technically, it consists of an airtight piston and a round cylinder. The medicines that need intravenous route of administration for medicines that cannot be taken orally or mixing with food.

Glass was used in the early days for production of these syringes, which was commonly known as Pyrex glass. At present, disposable syringes are made of polypropylene and are available in various sizes. Since, plastic has gained a lot of prominence; it is a proven substitute for glass and helps in saving natural resources. Therefore, constant development in polymer technology, cost effective production and processing machinery has helped the disposable syringes market to grow by leap and bounds. Disposable syringe market is driven by rise in demand for injectable drugs. Increase in R&D activities and development of self-injection devices with high efficiency is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. Investment by industry players for biologics and surge in demand is more likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Biologics have a prominent position in the medical field owing to their features and advantages.

By type, the disposable syringe market is segmented as safety syringes and conventional syringes. Application category is bifurcated as therapeutic injections and immunization injections. By product categorisation, the market comprises retractable and non-retractable products. Non-retractable products are likely to gain a higher position during the prediction period. Geographical segmentation for disposable syringe market report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a significant market share during the forecast period due to higher prevalence of chronic disease and rise in preference for injectable drugs. Introduction of new drugs and technologies are more likely to propel the market growth.

European market houses majority of the key players and hence there exists a robust regulatory framework for drugs and medicine. Moreover, European governments have necessitated the use of engineered devices in medical and healthcare facilities resulting in high standards for patient safety by healthcare personnel. The key players profiled in the disposable syringe market report are Flextronics International Vita and Braun Medical Inc.

Global Market for disposable syringe to 2023 offers detailed coverage of disposable syringe industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading disposable syringe producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the disposable syringe.

