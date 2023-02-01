Disposable Protective Clothing Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 4.61 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Disposable Protective Clothing Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Disposable Protective Clothing Market" By Material Type (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyester), By Application (Chemical, Thermal, Mechanical), By End-User (Manufacturing, Constructing, Oil & gas), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Disposable Protective Clothing Market size was valued at USD 2.57 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.61 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Disposable Protective Clothing Market"



202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market Overview

Clothing that is made to protect people from hazardous working settings and harsh environmental conditions is known as protective clothing. Disposable Protective clothing is specifically made to shield workers from the contaminated or infectious working environment. The term "personal protection equipment" is frequently used to describe these kinds of clothes (PPE). Disposable gloves and other protective equipment are used by doctors and dentists to assist prevent contamination.

The rise in stringent government regulations towards the safety of workers and government initiatives in developed economies regarding the safety of personnel is expected to drive the Disposable Protective Clothing Market over the predicted years. Also, the constant growth in demand for protective clothing from various end-use industries and extensive investments in R&D that lead to the development of new Disposable Protective Clothing Market products expect a boost to the market in the coming years.

Additionally, a rise in the number of industrial accidents and advancements in this segment is anticipated to fuel the market during the forecasted period. Furthermore, growth in the penetration of protective clothing in industries such as oil & gas and healthcare will be expected to create significant growth opportunities for the market. There are some limitations and difficulties that may prevent the market from expanding. Factors such as the high price of protective clothing and a constant threat of substitution are likely to act as market restraints.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Dupont De Nemours Inc., Drager, Derekduck Industries Corp., Asatex, 3M Company, Honeywell International, Inc., International Enviroguard, Kimberly Clark Corp, Lakeland Industries, Inc., and UVEX.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Disposable Protective Clothing Market into Material Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Disposable Protective Clothing Market, by Material Type

Polypropylene



Polyethylene



Polyester



Others

Disposable Protective Clothing Market, by Application

Chemical



Thermal



Mechanical



Biological/Radiation



Others

Disposable Protective Clothing Market, by End-User

Manufacturing



Constructing



Oil & gas



Healthcare



Defense & Public Safety



Mining



Others

Disposable Protective Clothing Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

